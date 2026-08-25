APRO Introduces New Consumer Best Practices to Strengthen Trust at RTO World 2026

New Guidelines Reinforce the Rent-to-Own Industry's Commitment to Transparency, Accountability and Responsible Business Practices

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association of Professional Rental Organizations (APRO) unveiled its new Consumer Best Practices Guidelines at RTO World 2026, reinforcing its continued leadership in advancing industry standards through initiatives designed to strengthen consumer protection, transparency and responsible business practices. Held August 24-27 in West Palm Beach, RTO World brings together rent-to-own professionals from across the country to discuss compliance, self-regulation and the future of the industry.

APRO's newly introduced Consumer Best Practices Guidelines reflect the industry's collective commitment to improving consumer experiences through transparent and responsible rent-to-own solutions. The guidelines establish general principles designed to encourage consistent business practices, support compliance with applicable laws and regulations, and help members better communicate with rent-to-own consumers.

The guidelines emphasize key areas that support consumer understanding and confidence, including:

Transparent and accurate advertising that clearly communicates rent-to-own solutions

Clear disclosure of material terms, including lease costs, ownership options, payment expectations and consumer rights

Responsible communication that accurately distinguishes rent-to-own transactions from credit or financing products

Clear explanations of early purchase options, renewal terms and termination rights

Providing consumers with appropriate opportunities to inspect merchandise and understand their agreements

Training employees and third-party personnel to ensure consumers receive accurate and consistent information

By voluntarily implementing these guidelines, APRO members demonstrate their dedication to responsible business practices and strengthening trust with the customers they serve.

"Consumers deserve clear information and confidence in the businesses they choose. That's why APRO invests so heavily in education, ethical standards and professional development. Strong businesses and informed customers go hand in hand," said Charles Smitherman, CEO of APRO. "Our new Consumer Best Practices Guidelines build on APRO's longstanding commitment to helping member businesses better serve their customers while upholding the highest standards of transparency, accountability and ethical business practices."

In addition to the new Consumer Best Practices, APRO provides member businesses with a Code of Ethics, educational programming and professional development opportunities to help them better serve consumers while strengthening confidence in the rent-to-own industry. "As the industry continues to evolve, collaboration and education will remain critical to our collective success," Smitherman said. "By sharing knowledge, embracing innovation and championing responsible best practices, we're helping ensure our member businesses and the industry as a whole are well positioned to meet the changing needs of customers"

APRO's commitment to education and industry advancement also extends beyond its annual RTO World event. Now entering its third year, APRO's Legal Summit brings together attorneys, compliance professionals and industry leaders to discuss emerging legal issues, regulatory developments and best practices impacting the rent-to-own industry.

Through events like the Legal Summit and RTO World, APRO serves as a central resource for businesses seeking insights, education and tools to strengthen operations and better serve consumers.

APRO's efforts to strengthen the rent-to-own industry were recently recognized as the organization was named a 2026 Power of Associations Awards recipient by the American Society of Association Executives (ASAE) and the 2026 Association Impact Award recipient by the Texas Society of Association Executives (TSAE). These awards honor associations that unite professionals, strengthen industries and demonstrate the value of purpose-driven organizations that serve their members and communities.

To learn more about APRO, visit www.rtohq.org or follow the organization on Facebook, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

About APRO

The Association of Professional Rental Organizations (APRO), formerly Association of Progressive Rental Organizations, is the only national trade association representing the rent-to-own (RTO) industry. Established in 1980 to advocate for and support the interests of RTO businesses, APRO provides its 330 member brands with essential resources, industry insights, and a strong community network. Through educational initiatives, legislative advocacy, and professional development opportunities, APRO strives to elevate the standards and success of the RTO sector, ensuring it continues to thrive and serve customers with integrity and excellence.

Media Contact: Jessica Peterson, Fishman Public Relations, (636) 439-0210 or [email protected]

SOURCE Association of Professional Rental Organizations (APRO)/Fishman PR