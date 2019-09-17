AQMetrics Hosts Breakfast Briefing: Lining Out for Future Regulatory Challenges

LONDON, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AQMetrics will host a breakfast briefing on the 26th September at One Aldwych Hotel, Covent Garden. The event will feature panels on Artificial Intelligence, Money Market Fund Regulation and Data interoperability across outsource providers. On the day there will be speakers from Brown Brothers Harriman, BNY Mellon, HSBC, Dechert, Maples, Alcova Asset Management and Enfusion.

AQMetrics connects firms across the funds industry to solve their current and future challenges through AQMetrics best in class technology. Interested parties can register for the event here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2019-20-regulatory-challenges-and-safeguarding-for-the-future-tickets-70121630685

Following the initial panel discussions there will be a Q&A with former International Irish rugby player Gordon D'Arcy and presenter of the An Irishman Abroad podcast, comedian Jarlath Regan. There will then be a screening of the USA vs England Rugby World Cup match.

AQMetrics CEO Geraldine Gibson stated, "It is unusual to see RegTech and Rugby combined in a single event, but we're innovators who couldn't run an event in London when the UK are playing a World Cup rugby match without showing a screening of the match too. AQMetrics benefits greatly from the network effect and positive feedback loops generated at our events and we know that our customers, and industry partners gain enormously from the networking too."

AQMetrics is a leading RegTech SaaS company focused on delivering regulatory risk and compliance solutions for financial firms.

