Michigan blue-tech businesses get a hand with new specialized scale-up program

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AquaAction and the Michigan Office of Future Mobility and Electrification recently announced the launch of AquaEntrepreneur Michigan, a new commercialization program that helps promising water-tech small- and medium-sized businesses in Michigan to scale their businesses alongside the state's ports, utilities, and water infrastructure operators who are seeking innovative solutions to their water challenges.

AquaAction brings successful AquaEntrepreneur program model to Michigan to help commercialize small, innovative bluetech businesses

Supported through the Michigan Mobility Funding Platform (MMFP) Maritime Innovation Grant for the next two years, AquaAction is inviting applications from up to twelve water technology companies for the program's inaugural year.

The announcement was made at ReShore 2026, Michigan's annual gathering of leaders in advanced manufacturing, mobility and maritime innovation, co-hosted by Traverse Connect and MichAuto.

Building on AquaAction's successful model, which, since its creation in 2022, has helped 61 companies land 550 pilot projects and grow their annual revenues to over $200 million, AquaEntrepreneur intends to make the same level of impact in Michigan.

AquaEntrepreneur provides critical economic development infrastructure for the Great Lakes region based on a simple principle: lasting jobs and economic growth begin by helping local businesses succeed.

Participants receive customized coaching, technical guidance, and guaranteed opportunities to pilot their technologies in real-world settings, often the critical step between a promising innovation and successful commercialization.

AquaAction has built a strong and growing network of regional pilot partners, including Friends of the Rouge, the Port of Detroit/Wayne County, and the Great Lakes Water Authority, which will help support technology deployment through AquaEntrepreneur Michigan.

"We're thrilled to bring our proven blue-tech innovation model to Michigan." said Soula Chronopoulos, President of AquaAction. "The state is full of innovative companies that often need just two things to succeed: expert guidance and the pilot opportunities that can be a golden ticket to commercialization. We're here to provide both, and to help build a thriving blue-tech economy in Michigan and beyond. We invite entrepreneurs to connect with us!"

"Michigan's future depends on turning innovative ideas into technologies that strengthen our economy and our infrastructure," said Justine Johnson, Chief Mobility Officer , State of Michigan , Michigan Office of Future Mobility and Electrification. "AquaAction's commercialization model brings together entrepreneurs, industry and public-sector partners in a way that supports both economic growth and the long-term competitiveness of Michigan's maritime sector."

The initiative aligns with Michigan's Maritime Strategy by expanding opportunities for startup commercialization, fostering new partnerships between innovators and infrastructure operators, and helping accelerate the adoption of technologies that improve the resilience and sustainability of the Great Lakes region.

Visit the AquaEntrepreneur Michigan website to learn more about the Program and how to apply.

For the official Michigan Economic Development Corporation press release, visit: https://www.michigan.gov/leo/news/2026/07/24/michigan-awards-funds-to-advance-maritime-innovation-across-the-great-lakes

About AquaAction

AquaAction is a binational non-profit organization dedicated to securing North America's freshwater future by accelerating the commercialization of innovative water technologies.

Since its founding, AquaAction has helped launch and scale more than 120 water technology companies across North America. It's AquaEntrepreneur program has resulted directly in more than $50 million in commercial contracts, and delivered a 19-times return on public investment. The program continues to attract entrepreneurs from across Canada, the United States and Europe to the Great Lakes and St. Lawrence region, strengthening its position as a global hub for water technology innovation.

AquaAction is expanding its roots in Michigan since it first ran a start-up challenge in 2023. From that challenge, four of the companies have gone on to create 21 jobs in Michigan, with over $4 million in investment and 12 pilot projects underway. The new AquaEntrepreneur Michigan program aims to far surpass this impact.

About the Michigan Office of Future Mobility and Electrification

The Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity's Office of Future Mobility and Electrification works across state government, academia, and private industry to enhance Michigan's mobility ecosystem by developing dynamic mobility and electrification policies and supporting the startup and scale-up of emerging technologies and businesses.

SOURCE AquaAction