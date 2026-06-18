Aquarius.io Launches Press AI & PR Spotlight: Your New AI Team

Most people do not lose because they lack talent. They lose because they do not have a team behind them. Aquarius is out to change that. Two new tools, Press AI and PR Spotlight, put a full news team and a full marketing department in one person's hands. It is the kind of firepower everyone needs go scale. See it all at Aquarius.io.

Press AI: a full news team for one person

Press AI is a full news team for one person. Give it a story and it researches live sources, checks the facts, turns your interviews into clean, quotable transcripts, and hands back a finished piece with sources attached, ready to file. It does the work of an entire team, so one reporter can chase more leads, break more stories, and beat every deadline.

"Talent is everywhere. The team behind it is not," said Chaela Harrell, a co-founder of Aquarius. "Aquarius gives one person the power of a whole company. We are your unfair advantage."

PR Spotlight: your own marketing department

PR Spotlight is a full marketing department in a single tool. Answer a few questions and it researches your brand, then builds investor grade pitch decks and complete media kits, designs your logo, and even handles your contracts, letting you upload, send, sign, and receive them through DocuSign. Together, Press AI and PR Spotlight do the work of an entire team, putting serious media and marketing power in anyone's hands. Press AI and PR Spotlight are available now at Aquarius.io. Take a look, test it and see what the hype is about.

The rest of the Aquarius family

Press AI and PR Spotlight join a whole family of Aquarius tools: Muse Lab for image and video, Chronicles for cinematic storytelling, Viral AI for social content, and Aria, a voice driven executive assistant. The platform is self serve, so you only pay for what you make. Every tool is built on one idea: give one person the team they never had. That is your unfair advantage.

Press AI and PR Spotlight are the next step in what Aquarius set out to do: put professional grade tools in the hands of the people who were never handed a team.

SOURCE Aquarius.io