AquaTru Introduces Next-Generation Under Sink Water Purifier with Smart Leak Detection and Enhanced Design

Award-Winning Reverse Osmosis System Delivers Certified Purified Water with New Convenience and Safety Features

LOS ANGELES, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ideal Living, maker of AquaTru water filtration systems and AirDoctor air purifiers, today announced the launch of the second generation of its AquaTru Under Sink, an upgraded version of its award-winning reverse osmosis water purifier.

The updated system combines the AquaTru proven 4-stage Ultra Reverse Osmosis® purification technology with new smart features designed to make purified water more accessible, convenient, and reliable for modern households.

AquaTru Under Sink second generation

Tested and certified to NSF standards, the AquaTru Under Sink removes 84 contaminants from tap water, including PFAS and PFOAS "forever chemicals," microplastics, lead, fluoride, chlorine, chloramine, chromium-6, arsenic, nitrates, and more.

"At AquaTru, we strive to be best in class in everything we do," said Peter Spiegel, Founder and Co-CEO of Ideal Living. "Our new AquaTru Under Sink system is not only certified to remove an industry-leading 84 contaminants, but also features leak detection and filter-change alerts–all without requiring a power source–within a compact, design-forward cabinet."

The new AquaTru Under Sink introduces several major upgrades, including:

Smart leak detection – Built-in sensors monitor for leaks both inside and outside the filter manifold, helping protect cabinetry, appliances, and household belongings from potential water damage.

Filter replacement alerts – Visual and audible notifications eliminate guesswork by alerting users when it's time to replace filters.

One-touch filter reset – A dedicated reset button allows users to quickly restart the filter life indicator after changing filters.

Simplified installation – An improved four-point connection system with color-coded tubing creates a more intuitive installation process while reducing potential points of failure.

Cleaner aesthetic – A compact, modern design with concealed tubing creates a more organized and polished appearance.

Flexible power options – The system can operate using batteries or USB-C power, offering greater installation flexibility.

AquaTru Under Sink provides on-demand purified water through a dedicated faucet while preserving valuable countertop space. The high-capacity system stores up to 1.7 gallons of purified water and remains compatible with existing AquaTru Under Sink replacement filters.

The launch follows growing recognition for AquaTru water purification technology. Most recently, the AquaTru Under Sink was named Best Faucet Filter in the 2026 Glamour Beauty & Wellness Awards, while Good Housekeeping selected the AquaTru Carafe Smart as a 2026 Kitchen Awards winner, and Esquire named the AquaTru Carafe the "Best Water Purifier" in its 2025 Gadget Awards.

AquaTru Under Sink has hardware that is available in Polished Chrome, Stainless Steel, and Matte Black finishes, and is designed to complement a wide range of kitchen styles.

The AquaTru Under Sink is available at AquaTru.com. It retails for $395, or with an alkaline upgrade for $420.

To learn more, visit AquaTru.com and follow @AquaTru on Instagram.

About Ideal Living

Ideal Living believes in providing everyone access to pure water and clean air as a solid foundation for health. With a focus on wellness solutions, Ideal Living develops innovative products that promote physical, mental, and emotional well-being. From advanced water and air purification systems to lifestyle accessories, Ideal Living offers a range of solutions to enhance every aspect of daily life – whether at home, work, school, the gym or on vacation. For more information, visit www.idealliving.com.

Media Contact:

Courtney Johnson

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SOURCE Ideal Living