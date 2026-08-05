Aqurio Launches No-Cost SmartAnalytics Trial to Help Healthcare Organizations Improve Patient Access and Recover Lost Revenue

Analyzes 100% of patient interactions to remove barriers to patient access, reduce cost, capture revenue growth, improve the patient experience, and drive measurable EBITDA gains

DANIA BEACH, Fla., Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aqurio, an Agentic AI company for healthcare and other high-stakes industries, today announced a no-cost SmartAnalytics™ trial program designed to help healthcare organizations identify and address the root causes of patient access challenges and their impact on operational and financial performance. The trial analyzes 100% of patient interactions across IVR systems, conversational AI platforms, and human staff, benchmarking performance against industry standards and uncovering barriers to care, appointment conversion gaps, abandoned calls, repeat callbacks, and other workflow breakdowns that impact patient experience and business outcomes.

Across the healthcare industry, labor shortages, rising call volumes, and fragmented communication systems are making it increasingly difficult for patients to get the care they need. At the same time, most healthcare organizations have little visibility into why. Many organizations make decisions based on just 3% of their patient interaction data. The remaining 97%, including unmonitored calls, untracked AI handoffs, and agent conversations that never get reviewed, remains unseen, leaving organizations without the visibility to address operational inefficiencies, patient attrition, and uncaptured revenue before they affect financial performance.

Aqurio's no-cost trial delivers answers in weeks, not quarters. Participating organizations receive an executive-level readout detailing where revenue is at risk, where operational costs are accumulating, and where the patient experience is breaking down. The assessment quantifies business impact across all three dimensions and delivers a prioritized roadmap for corrective action. For healthcare leaders, that means a clear path to improving EBITDA through recovered revenue, new revenue growth, reduced inefficiencies, removed barriers to patient access, and stronger patient retention.

"When patients can't reach the care they need, everyone loses," said Frank Fawzi, CEO of Aqurio. "In some of the healthcare organizations we've analyzed, fewer than half of inbound patient calls reach a live person. The rest end up in voicemail, are abandoned, or leave patients frustrated. Every failed connection creates friction for patients and limits an organization's ability to grow. Most healthcare leaders know it's happening. Very few can tell you what it costs them. This trial shows them exactly where, what it's worth, and how to fix it."

Getting started takes days, not months: the trial connects to existing systems in days with no data migration, no dedicated staff time, and no cost or obligation, surfacing where the opportunities are and providing the clarity to act on them. For organizations that have put those insights to work, the results are measurable:

A 100-location dental service organization recovered more than $19 million in revenue after using SmartAnalytics to analyze every patient interaction and uncover process gaps, communication breakdowns, and workflow inefficiencies affecting revenue recovery. The insights identified high-impact automation opportunities, enabling the deployment of Aqurio AI agents to improve patient engagement and streamline revenue recovery processes.

By surfacing the churn signals that incumbent AI solutions miss, SmartAnalytics helps organizations avoid the roughly $1.2 million in annual losses those blind spots create, and act on patient complaints while they can still be fixed: 43% otherwise pass the point where intervention works.

Gain a clear view into the patient journey and uncover the factors affecting appointment conversion, patient retention, and operational performance, with a board-ready readout delivered in weeks, at no cost. Trial capacity is limited and assessments are scheduled on a first-come basis. Learn more and claim your no-cost assessment here. To see how SmartAnalytics works, go here.

About Aqurio

Aqurio is an Agentic AI company, built to solve the challenges healthcare and high-stakes industries face. Aqurio's AI agents power the full customer and patient lifecycle: SmartAnalytics delivering real-time visibility into 100% of interactions; SmartAgent answering every inbound call across voice, SMS, MMS, and digital, and SmartEngage orchestrating every outbound campaign. For clinical follow-up, SmartCare, part of the SmartAgent suite, handles visit summaries, post-surgical assessment, and symptom flagging. Trusted by 75+ enterprise organizations across 17 healthcare segments, Aqurio delivers ROI in under 90 days. Aqurio maintains a comprehensive security and compliance framework, including HIPAA-aligned controls, HITRUST r2 certification, SOC 2 Type II, ISO 27001, HITECH alignment, PCI DSS, CCPA, and GDPR compliance. Learn more at aqurio.com.

SOURCE Aqurio