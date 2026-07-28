Aqurus Solutions, Gold Certified Acumatica Partner, Secures Global Top 1% Ranking for High-Participation ERP Implementation

Record-Breaking 94% Survey Response Rate and 4.69 CSAT Validate Calgary Firm's Proven ERP Implementation Model

CALGARY, AB, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aqurus Solutions Inc., a premier Acumatica Gold-Certified Partner, today announced it has outperformed global benchmarks in the Spring 2026 Acumatica Customer Survey. Achieving a 4.69/5 Customer Satisfaction (CSAT) score, Aqurus has earned a place within the top 1% of the worldwide Acumatica Channel Network—a distinction driven by the firm's systematic approach to Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) implementation and delivery.

Quantifying Client Impact

Acumatica Gold Certified

In an industry where ERP implementations are frequently viewed as high-risk digital transformations, Aqurus's customer survey results reflect unprecedented client engagement and transparency:

Survey Response Rate: 94.12% (Reflecting near-total customer participation)

(Reflecting near-total customer participation) CSAT Score: 4.69 / 5.00 (Top 1% global performance across the Acumatica Channel)

(Top 1% global performance across the Acumatica Channel) Net Promoter Score (NPS): 63 (Significantly outperforming the industry standard corporate baseline of +45)

As a Gold-Certified and Manufacturing Certified partner, Aqurus Solutions leverages these bi-annual survey insights to continuously refine its ERP implementation methodologies, mitigate digital transformation risks, and optimize ongoing support services for growing businesses.

Take the Next Step toward ERP Success

Ready to de-risk your digital transformation with a top 1% Acumatica partner? Schedule a complimentary ERP consultation with the Aqurus team today to discover how our high-touch implementation model can optimize your manufacturing and operational workflows.

"At Aqurus, we have a Partners in Success approach with all our customers and implementations. We work alongside our customers on the same team, recognizing the critical importance of People towards the successful deployment and continuous improvement of the ERP system. Our survey results consistently show our approach works, and I couldn't be more proud of our team!"

Murray Quibell, President, Aqurus Solutions Inc.

Industry Validation

"Aqurus Solutions Inc. has earned a CSAT score that is in the top 1% across the entire Acumatica Channel, with a 4.69 average score and a 94.12% response rate. Numbers like these come from a team that is highly responsive, committed to their customers, and consistent in the way they deliver support and value. Receiving this level of positive feedback, especially with such high participation is a strong accomplishment and a clear indication of the trust and confidence they have built with their customers."

Ron Menjivar, Acumatica Senior Customer Success Specialist

As a Gold-Certified and Manufacturing Certified partner, Aqurus Solutions uses these bi-annual insights to refine deployment frameworks and internal feedback loops. By treating customer success as a measurable science, the firm continues to mitigate the risks typically associated with digital transformation.

About Aqurus

Aqurus is an ERP consulting firm and Gold-Certified Acumatica partner providing implementation, optimization, and ongoing support services to small and midsize organizations. Aqurus works alongside its customers as Partners in Success to modernize finance and operational workflows using Acumatica, enabling greater visibility, scalable growth, and more informed, data-driven decision-making. For more information visit: https://www.aqurus.ca or follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Adrian Montgomery

Director of Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE Aqurus Solutions