Aramid Fiber Reinforcement Materials Market Size to Grow by USD 2.09 Bn, Aerospace and Defense to be Largest Revenue-generating End-user Segment - Technavio

Oct 31, 2022, 17:30 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The aramid fiber reinforcement materials market size is expected to grow by USD 2.09 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.77% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The increasing demand from developing countries is driving the aramid fiber reinforcement materials market growth. However, factors such as the high cost of development and quality maintenance may challenge the market growth.
Our aramid fiber reinforcement materials market report covers the following areas:
- Aramid Fiber Reinforcement Materials Market size
- Aramid Fiber Reinforcement Materials Market trends
- Aramid Fiber Reinforcement Materials Market industry analysis
- End-user
- Aerospace and defense: The aerospace and defense segment will be a significant contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The global revenue passenger kilometers (RPKs) market has been growing at a high rate in the last three decades due to the rise in the use of aircraft, which is leading to an increase in the sales of aircraft. Such factors will propel the growth of the aerospace and defense segment during the forecast period.
- Transportation
- Consumer goods
- Others
- Geography
- Europe: Europe will account for 36% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the increase in the use of aramid fiber materials in the electronics, marine, consumer goods, and rail industries. Germany and the UK are the key countries for the aramid fiber reinforcement materials market in Europe.
- North America
- APAC
- South America
- Middle East And Africa
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the aramid fiber reinforcement materials market, including BASF SE, CTech LLC, Hexcel Corp., Honeywell International Inc., Huvis, Hyosung Advanced Materials, Mersen Corporate Services SAS, Kolon Industries Inc., Prince Lund Engineering PLC, Plascore Inc., Toray Industries Inc., Teijin Ltd., Yantai Tayho Advanced Materials Co. Ltd., X FIPER New Material Co. Ltd., YF International BV, and DuPont de Nemours Inc.
- CAGR of the market during 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist aramid fiber reinforcement materials market growth during the next five years
- Approximation of the aramid fiber reinforcement materials market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the global aramid fiber reinforcement materials market
- Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of aramid fiber reinforcement materials market vendors
