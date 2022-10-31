Aramid Fiber Reinforcement Materials Market Size to Grow by USD 2.09 Bn, Aerospace and Defense to be Largest Revenue-generating End-user Segment - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The aramid fiber reinforcement materials market size is expected to grow by USD 2.09 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.77% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The increasing demand from developing countries is driving the aramid fiber reinforcement materials market growth. However, factors such as the high cost of development and quality maintenance may challenge the market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Aramid Fiber Reinforcement Materials Market 2022-2026

Aramid Fiber Reinforcement Materials Market 2022-2026: Scope

Our aramid fiber reinforcement materials market report covers the following areas:

Aramid Fiber Reinforcement Materials Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

End-user

Aerospace and defense: The aerospace and defense segment will be a significant contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The global revenue passenger kilometers (RPKs) market has been growing at a high rate in the last three decades due to the rise in the use of aircraft, which is leading to an increase in the sales of aircraft. Such factors will propel the growth of the aerospace and defense segment during the forecast period.



Transportation



Consumer goods



Others

Geography

Europe : Europe will account for 36% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the increase in the use of aramid fiber materials in the electronics, marine, consumer goods, and rail industries. Germany and the UK are the key countries for the aramid fiber reinforcement materials market in Europe.

: will account for 36% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the increase in the use of aramid fiber materials in the electronics, marine, consumer goods, and rail industries. and the UK are the key countries for the aramid fiber reinforcement materials market in Europe.

North America



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

Aramid Fiber Reinforcement Materials Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the aramid fiber reinforcement materials market, including BASF SE, CTech LLC, Hexcel Corp., Honeywell International Inc., Huvis, Hyosung Advanced Materials, Mersen Corporate Services SAS, Kolon Industries Inc., Prince Lund Engineering PLC, Plascore Inc., Toray Industries Inc., Teijin Ltd., Yantai Tayho Advanced Materials Co. Ltd., X FIPER New Material Co. Ltd., YF International BV, and DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Aramid Fiber Reinforcement Materials Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist aramid fiber reinforcement materials market growth during the next five years

Approximation of the aramid fiber reinforcement materials market size and its contribution to the parent market

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the global aramid fiber reinforcement materials market

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of aramid fiber reinforcement materials market vendors

Aramid Fiber Reinforcement Materials Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.77% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2.09 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 8.42 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 36% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled BASF SE, CTech LLC, Hexcel Corp., Honeywell International Inc., Huvis, Hyosung Advanced Materials, Kolon Industries Inc., Mersen Corporate Services SAS, Plascore Inc., Prince Lund Engineering PLC, Teijin Ltd., Toray Industries Inc., X FIPER New Material Co. Ltd., Yantai Tayho Advanced Materials Co. Ltd., YF International BV, and DuPont de Nemours Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 Aerospace and defense - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Aerospace and defense - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Aerospace and defense - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Aerospace and defense - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Aerospace and defense - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Transportation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Transportation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Transportation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Transportation - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Transportation - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Consumer goods - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Consumer goods - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Consumer goods - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Consumer goods - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Consumer goods - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 44: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 45: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 46: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 48: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 82: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 83: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 84: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 85: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 86: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 90: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.14 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 94: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 95: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 96: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 97: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 98: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 99: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 100: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 BASF SE

Exhibit 101: BASF SE - Overview



Exhibit 102: BASF SE - Business segments



Exhibit 103: BASF SE - Key news



Exhibit 104: BASF SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 105: BASF SE - Segment focus

10.4 DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Exhibit 106: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 107: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 108: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 109: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Honeywell International Inc.

Exhibit 110: Honeywell International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 111: Honeywell International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 112: Honeywell International Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 113: Honeywell International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 114: Honeywell International Inc. - Segment focus

10.6 Huvis

Exhibit 115: Huvis - Overview



Exhibit 116: Huvis - Key offerings

10.7 Hyosung Advanced Materials

Exhibit 117: Hyosung Advanced Materials - Overview



Exhibit 118: Hyosung Advanced Materials - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: Hyosung Advanced Materials - Key offerings

10.8 Kolon Industries Inc.

Exhibit 120: Kolon Industries Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Kolon Industries Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: Kolon Industries Inc. - Key offerings

10.9 Teijin Ltd.

Exhibit 123: Teijin Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Teijin Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 125: Teijin Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 126: Teijin Ltd. - Segment focus

10.10 Toray Industries Inc.

Exhibit 127: Toray Industries Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 128: Toray Industries Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 129: Toray Industries Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 130: Toray Industries Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 131: Toray Industries Inc. - Segment focus

10.11 Yantai Tayho Advanced Materials Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 132: Yantai Tayho Advanced Materials Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 133: Yantai Tayho Advanced Materials Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 134: Yantai Tayho Advanced Materials Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.12 YF International BV

Exhibit 135: YF International BV - Overview



Exhibit 136: YF International BV - Product / Service



Exhibit 137: YF International BV - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 138: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 139: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 140: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 141: Research methodology



Exhibit 142: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 143: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 144: List of abbreviations

