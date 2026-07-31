Arbe Tier-1 Sensrad Announces Collaboration with VirtuRail to Strengthen Tunnel Safety with 4D Imaging Radar

Under the Collaboration, VirtuRail is to Add 4D Imaging Radar to Enhance Safety in Automated Service Vehicles Used in Tunnel Construction

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ: ARBE) (TASE: ARBE), a global leader in ultra-high-resolution radar solutions, announced today that its tier-1, Sensrad, has announced that it is collaborating with VirtuRail to strengthen tunnel safety with 4D Imaging Radar. VirtuRail develops Automated Service Vehicles (ASV) - rail-less, ADAS-supported transport systems designed to automate logistics in underground construction projects. Sensrad said that VirtuRail will add 4D Imaging Radar to its advanced driver assistance system, which currently relies primarily on cameras and LiDAR sensors, adding a layer of robustness in situations where optical sensors alone may be challenged.

According to Sensrad's announcement, Sensrad's 4D imaging radar, which is based on Arbe's chipset, was chosen by VirtuRail for its high performance in low visibility conditions, where vision is often challenged. Tunnels can often be filled with smoke, dust, darkness, and other complex environmental conditions that can impact camera and LiDAR perception, while radar continues to provide reliable environmental awareness in these conditions.

"We extend our congratulations to Sensrad on this remarkable collaboration, bringing safety underground," said Ram Machness, CEO of Arbe. "The collaboration demonstrates that Arbe's 4D imaging radar chipset delivers reliable performance in complex environments and is a key sensor for autonomous vehicles or machinery that operate in areas with adverse weather or low visibility conditions."

Sensrad said that its Hugin D1 4D imaging radar and Oden Drive perception software were selected to improve system redundancy and provide reliable situational awareness in emergency situations such as tunnel fires, as well as provide a robust layer of perception to VirtuRail's advanced driver assistance system that are designed to operate in demanding underground construction environments.

About Arbe

Arbe (NASDAQ: ARBE), a global leader in ultra-high-channel-count radar technology, is redefining radar as a core sensing platform for next-generation mobility and advanced sensing applications. Arbe's complete radar technology stack includes proprietary automotive-grade RF transmitter and receiver chips, a high-definition radar processing chip, the Phoenix radar system with 2,304 virtual channels, and advanced AI algorithms that transform radar data into a perception-ready layer. By delivering an exceptional level of detail, real-time processing, and scalable system performance, Arbe enables OEMs, Tier-1s, and technology partners to build more capable perception systems for passenger vehicles, robotaxis, heavy machinery, defense, and additional advanced sensing markets.

Headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, the company also operates offices in the United States, Germany, and China. For more information, visit https://arberobotics.com/.

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SOURCE Arbe