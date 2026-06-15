ARBOR Technology to Showcase Intel Panther Lake-Powered Edge AI and Physical AI Solutions at Automate

FREMONT, Calif., June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ARBOR, a leading industrial computing provider, will showcase its next-generation Intel Panther Lake-powered Edge AI platforms and live demonstrations at Automate, Booth 4227. Centered on the theme "Predict. Interact. Automate. Drive from Edge to Action," these featured solutions are designed to accelerate intelligent automation globally.

ARBOR Technology showcases Intel Panther Lake-powered Edge AI and Physical AI solutions at Automate.

Intel Panther Lake-Powered VLA Physical AI Solutions

By integrating the new ARBOR IEC-6700 embedded system, powered by the latest Intel Panther Lake processor, with Intel Physical AI Studio, ARBOR successfully accelerates advanced Vision-Language-Action (VLA) development, showcasing the exceptional AI performance of the Panther Lake platform.

In this exclusive technology preview, the IEC-6700 leverages Panther Lake's heterogeneous integration of CPU, GPU, and NPU to deliver up to 180 TOPS of edge computing power. This massive performance enables a one-stop, end-to-end robotic learning workflow directly on the edge, seamlessly handling everything from data collection and multimodal model fine-tuning to real-time inference.

This powerful local capability highlights how next-generation edge intelligence eliminates reliance on cloud processing, paving the way for intuitive human-machine interaction and highly adaptive physical AI environments.

Interactive Live Demonstrations:

Vision AI Automation

Featuring the ARES-1990-AI platform in collaboration with MemryX, showcasing high-efficiency real-time video inference and multi-model deployment across various market segments.

Smart Parking Digital Twin

Demonstrating real-time parking lot management and operational optimization using the ARES-1983H-AI in partnership with WebOccult.

Container Management Automation

Highlighting automated visual inspection and transit registration utilizing the ARES-1983H-AI embedded systems to streamline logistics workflows.

Advanced AOI (Automated Optical Inspection)

Partnering with WebOccult and VA Imaging to showcase how the AEC-2000 system accelerates quality assurance through precise visual checks.

Vision Motion Robotic Guidance

Demonstrating vision-guided robotics powered by the AEC-8000 system and RidgeRun, showcasing how dual-camera precision improves object recognition, picking accuracy, and operational efficiency in industrial applications.

AI Thermal Monitoring with Real-Time Detection and Analysis

Powered by the MediaTek Genio 720 AIoT platform, the ARBOR MX110 combines edge AI processing with the TIM-048 Longwave Infrared (LWIR) Thermal Camera to deliver intelligent thermal monitoring and real-time analytics.

"At ARBOR, we don't just talk about the potential of Artificial Intelligence; we are delivering the hardware infrastructure that makes it practical, scalable, and immediately actionable," said Stanley Li, General Manager of ARBOR Solution. "Our mission is to help industries smoothly transition from edge data collection to intelligent automation."

SOURCE ARBOR