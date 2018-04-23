Arborjet Launches "Saving America's Iconic Trees" Campaign

Arborjet will donate environmentally responsible, fast-acting and long-lasting trunk injection treatments to these trees. These are the same treatments forward-thinking certified arborists and over 150 municipalities use to ensure the country's neighborhoods and urban forests remain beautiful for generations to come. Trunk injections are delivered directly into a tree's vascular system and sealed in the tree, limiting environmental exposure and allowing for responsible treatment on both public and private properties.

While trees may appear imposing and strong, even the most amazing are vulnerable to disease, drought and invasive and devastating pests like the Emerald Ash Borer (EAB). To date, EAB has been found in 31 states and the Canadian provinces of Ontario and Quebec, and is wreaking havoc on urban forests, already having destroyed hundreds of millions of ash trees. Arborjet is committed to expanding its efforts to save America's iconic trees, ash and beyond, including the following already under the company's care:

The 41 ash trees at the Grove of Remembrance, New Jersey's living memorial to victims of the September 11 th attacks, overlooking the Statue of Liberty

in A nearly 300-year old sycamore tree in Buffalo, New York , the city's oldest tree

which is at least 150 years old and stands over 91 feet high The New Jersey white ash state champion tree, which at 21 feet and 3 inches in circumference, standing 115 feet high with a 111 foot crown, is the largest ash tree in the United States

all 100 years old The Hawaiian "Ohana" Banyan tree, planted nearly a century ago by the Hawaiian Ohana (family) representing their attachment to the Aina (land), with a diameter of 150 inches and a canopy spread of nearly 145 feet

in La Cañada The Huntington Library, Art Collections and Botanical Gardens in San Marino , California

in , California 115 trees at the Boy Scout Camp in the Bastrop State Forest in Central Texas

in 35 majestic ash trees lining Cleveland, Ohio's West 50th neighborhood between Bridge Avenue and Franklin Boulevard

between Bridge Avenue and Franklin Boulevard The iconic, nearly century-old Chinese Banyan tree at the Naples Zoo in Naples, Florida

For a closer look at Arborjet's tree-saving philanthropic efforts, watch the video at: Arborjet.com/Philanthropy

"Arborjet is dedicated to helping communities maintain their forest canopy, treating more than one million trees since we started more than a decade ago," said Russ Davis, President and COO of Arborjet. "This year we're making a big push to find and preserve trees that are truly special, whether it's for their age and size, their impact on the area around them or their historical importance. If we act now, we can ensure that future generations will be able to reap the benefits of these special trees."

About Arborjet

Founded in 1999, Arborjet's mission is to develop the most effective formulations and delivery systems in Plant Health Care. As the premier solutions provider, the company is committed to advancing technology in the industries served through thought leadership, scientific research, and exceptional customer service. As thought leaders, Arborjet recognizes ethical behavior, environmental responsibility, and good stewardship as essential in sustaining business, customers and the planet.

Arborjet's products are for both residential and commercial application and are distributed throughout the United States. Arborjet is headquartered in Woburn, MA. To learn more about plant health products provided by Arborjet, visit www.arborjet.com.

