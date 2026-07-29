ARC Health Partners with The Waverly Group to Expand Access to Collaborative Pediatric Care in Connecticut

OLD GREENWICH, Conn., July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ARC Health Partners ("ARC Health"), a leading national network of leading mental healthcare providers, announced today its partnership with The Waverly Group, a multidisciplinary pediatric practice serving children, adolescents, and families in Connecticut.

With this partnership, The Waverly Group becomes ARC Health's second Connecticut-based partner, joining Sasco, and its fourth partner practice in the greater New York metropolitan area, alongside Sasco, MPG, and Mindsoother.

Based in Old Greenwich, The Waverly Group provides collaborative pediatric assessments and therapies designed to address children's behavioral, emotional, developmental, educational, and physical needs. Services include ABA and behavior therapy, occupational and physical therapy, psychotherapy, psychological testing, speech and language therapy, educational support, executive-function coaching, nutrition counseling, and therapeutic groups.

The partnership expands ARC Health's ability to support children and families through a coordinated, multidisciplinary model while strengthening its presence in Connecticut. The Waverly Group will maintain its established identity, clinical leadership, and individualized approach to care while gaining access to ARC Health's operational resources and national provider network.

"The Waverly Group has created an exceptional model centered on collaboration, individualized care, and meaningful relationships with families," said Vince Morra, CEO of ARC Health Partners. "Its multidisciplinary approach reflects our belief that the best outcomes are achieved when professionals work together while keeping each child and family at the center of care. We are proud to welcome The Waverly Group to ARC Health."

The Waverly Group was founded by Lauren Riordan, Ph.D.; Alisa Slatin Rohdie, MA, BCBA, LBA, LPC; and Lauren Zalis, MA, OTR/L. The founders established the practice around the principle that families benefit when practitioners across disciplines collaborate to develop a comprehensive understanding of each child and create a coordinated path forward.

About The Waverly Group

The Waverly Group is a multidisciplinary pediatric practice in Old Greenwich, Connecticut. Its team works collaboratively with families, schools, and practitioners to develop individualized solutions that help children and adolescents thrive.

For more information, visit www.waverly-group.com.

About ARC Health Partners

ARC Health Partners is a national network of mental healthcare practices dedicated to improving access, quality, and outcomes through collaborative partnerships. ARC Health provides operational and strategic support while allowing affiliated practices to maintain their individual identities and clinical autonomy.

Media Contact

ARC Health Partners

Kari Armour, Vice President of Business Development

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SOURCE ARC Health