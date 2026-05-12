Arcade That Transforms into A Furniture Cabinet - Swap Arcade

Full-size transforming home arcade launches on Kickstarter May 12, 2026 at 6 AM Pacific

LINCOLN, Calif., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A full-size arcade that folds into a beautiful furniture cabinet is coming to Kickstarter today at 6 AM Pacific.

Swap Arcade was designed to solve one of the biggest problems with arcades: they take over the room. When closed, Swap Arcade looks like a clean furniture cabinet that fits naturally into the home. When opened, it transforms in seconds into a full-size arcade experience.

Swap Arcade transforms from a full-size home arcade into a clean furniture cabinet in seconds. Swap Arcade opens into a full-size arcade and closes into a furniture cabinet designed to blend into the home.

The system supports multicade gaming with a starter set of games included and the ability to load and play thousands of classic arcade and retro titles. Players can also connect Nintendo Switch, PlayStation systems, PCs, and more.

Unlike traditional arcade cabinets that require a dedicated game room, Swap Arcade was designed to fit naturally into living rooms, bedrooms, offices, and other spaces without looking like gaming equipment when not in use. The cabinet comes in multiple colors and is designed to blend into the home while staying ready to transform instantly into a full arcade.

The project was created by inventor Les Cookson, who wanted to build a real arcade experience without forcing people to permanently sacrifice space in their homes.

"A lot of people would love to have an arcade in their house, but they don't want it taking over the room," said Cookson. "I wanted to design something that is fully a furniture cabinet when it's closed, then transforms in seconds into a full arcade. It doesn't compromise either way."

The Kickstarter campaign launches today at 6 AM Pacific. Pre-order your Swap Arcade at SwapArcade.com.

Media Contact:

Les Cookson

Swap Arcade

[email protected]

916-412-1766

SOURCE Swap Arcade