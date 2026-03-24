Archer Public Affairs Launches New Website

Refreshed brand reflects position as the region's leading government affairs firm

TRENTON, N.J., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Archer Public Affairs (APA), a bipartisan government and regulatory affairs firm and affiliate of Archer & Greiner, announced the launch of its new website. The refreshed brand better reflects the firm's position at the forefront of government relations.

Since 2013, Archer Public Affairs has grown into a leading lobbying firm helping organizations across New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, and Washington, D.C. to successfully navigate the complex intersection of public policy, regulation, and politics.

"Across the region, organizations are facing fast-moving policy changes, an increasingly complex regulatory environment, and often heightened public scrutiny," said William Caruso, managing director of Archer Public Affairs. "Our team has held high-level roles across all branches and levels of government, and we understand why it's never been more critical to have an experienced partner in your corner."

"The thoughtful, client-first new website marks an exciting moment of growth for Archer Public Affairs," added Marc Rollo, president of Archer & Greiner. "We pride ourselves on serving as a trusted advisor to clients, and this investment reaffirms our commitment to providing strategy-driven solutions that produce results and make a real impact."

Archer Public Affairs serves businesses, nonprofits, trade groups, and institutions across a broad range of industries, such as healthcare, environmental, energy, transportation, pharmaceutical, and more. Services include external and public affairs, government affairs, regulatory and policy advisory, economic development, business development and procurement, and critical infrastructure protection and public security.

The firm has offices in Trenton, New Jersey; Washington, DC; and Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. As an affiliate of Archer & Greiner, one of the region's premier law firms, clients also benefit from government affairs support combined with integrated legal insight across disciplines.

For more information on Archer Public Affairs and the new website, please visit: www.archerpublicaffairs.com.

About Archer Public Affairs

Archer Public Affairs (APA) is a full-service government and regulatory affairs firm serving New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Washington, DC, and beyond. As an affiliate of Archer & Greiner, we combine strategic government affairs experience with deep legal insight to help organizations navigate complex public policy, regulatory challenges, and political landscapes. Our team delivers tailored advocacy and strategic solutions to businesses, nonprofits, and institutions across a broad range of industries. We focus on providing clients with the insights, access, and support needed to engage effectively with all levels of government and achieve their objectives.

SOURCE Archer & Greiner, P.C.