ArcherFRS Powers Nation's First EMS-Driven Whole Blood Drone Delivery Program with Hillsborough County Fire Rescue and Tampa General Hospital

Fully managed emergency drone logistics turns one of the more complex drone operations into a simple, low-burden capability for agencies

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Archer First Response Systems (ArcherFRS) today underscored its central role in enabling the nation's first EMS-driven pre-hospital whole blood drone delivery program, developed in partnership with Hillsborough County Fire Rescue (HCFR), Tampa General Hospital (TGH), OneBlood, the University of South Florida Health Morsani College of Medicine, and the Florida Center for Emergency Medical Services.

ArcherFRS drone

The program will station ArcherFRS systems at two HCFR stations (Station 9 in the Faulkenburg/Sabal Park area and Station 37 in Riverview), delivering whole blood to the scene of severe hemorrhagic trauma in under three minutes on average across an initial ~70-square-mile coverage area.

Complex Capability, Minimal Agency Lift

Whole-blood drone delivery ranks among the more demanding emergency drone operations. It requires precise payload handling and environmental control for a temperature-sensitive, high-value medical product; rigorous airspace and weather gating; reliable 24/7 system readiness; seamless integration; easily accessible delivery locations; remote pilot oversight; regulatory approvals; and ongoing maintenance.

ArcherFRS is purpose-built to absorb that complexity. As a fully managed service:

ArcherFRS installs and maintains the Ground Control Hubs at the stations.

The company provides 24/7 system monitoring, piloting support, and airspace sanitization.

On-scene paramedics seamlessly request emergency delivery using their mobile devices.

ArcherFRS supports regulatory approval, weather verification, system health checks, and monthly on-site maintenance.

The agency retains operational control and Certificate of Waiver authority while focusing on its core mission: patient care.

The result for fire chiefs and their crews is straightforward: a high-impact clinical capability that does not require standing up a new department, adding staff, or diverting resources from core fire-rescue operations.

Champion Hospital Partner Program

This initiative is an example of ArcherFRS's Champion Hospital Partner Program. Through the program, Tampa General Hospital worked with ArcherFRS and Hillsborough County Fire Rescue to bring advanced prehospital tools to the agency.

In environments where agency budgets face real uncertainty, aligned partnerships matter. ArcherFRS works to bring hospitals, agencies, and clinical stakeholders together so life-saving tools reach the field even when near-term funding paths are not fully settled. The model is designed so agencies do not have to choose between fiscal caution and giving their crews and patients every possible advantage in the critical early minutes of trauma.

"Whole blood at the scene in under three minutes changes the equation for hemorrhagic trauma," said Gordon Folkes III, Founder and CEO of ArcherFRS. "What makes this possible for Hillsborough County Fire Rescue is not just the aircraft — it is a fully managed system designed so agencies can focus on patients while we handle the complexity of keeping the capability ready, safe, and integrated. Partnering with Tampa General through our Champion Hospital program is how we help communities access these tools."

"Strong partnerships and tight alignment between hospitals, fire rescue, and technology partners create a more robust continuum of care," said Michele Moran, Senior Vice President for Emergency Services at Tampa General Hospital. "When we work together this way, we move critical interventions closer to the patient and give first responders the tools they need to improve outcomes long before the hospital doors."

"ArcherFRS has made a powerful capability easily available to our agency and puts a true force multiplier in the hands of our crews without requiring us to stand up a new department," said Chief Todd Carnell of Hillsborough County Fire Rescue. "That allows us to stay focused on delivering better and faster service to the citizens we protect."

The program builds on ArcherFRS's existing work in the region, including the first-in-the-nation 911-integrated delivery of AEDs and Narcan with Manatee County EMS and TGH. Payloads across ArcherFRS systems can include AEDs, Narcan, EpiPens, whole blood, and other critical supplies (up to approximately 6.5 to 7 lbs), delivered day or night under appropriate conditions within a ~35-50 square mile coverage area per hub.

About Archer First Response Systems

ArcherFRS provides fully managed, 911-integrated emergency drone logistics systems and services for Fire-Rescue and EMS agencies. The system delivers life-saving medical supplies directly to the scene in under three minutes on average, with seamless integration and comprehensive operational support. ArcherFRS exists to make advanced drone capability a practical force multiplier rather than a new program burden.

SOURCE Archer First Response Systems