Ardagh Group Reports 2025 Sustainability Progress

LUXEMBOURG, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardagh Group, a global leader in aluminium and glass packaging, today announced the publication of its 2025 Sustainability Report. The report provides information on Ardagh Group's two operating businesses – Ardagh Metal Packaging (AMP) and Ardagh Glass Packaging (AGP) - and highlights continued progress on its environmental, social and governance commitments while delivering a strong financial performance across its businesses.

Commenting on Ardagh Group's ongoing commitment to sustainability, newly appointed AGP-Europe CEO Alexander Kuzan said: "Against a backdrop of geopolitical uncertainty, regulatory change and increasing climate impacts, we remain focused on delivering sustainable packaging solutions that support our customers' decarbonisation ambitions. We partner with our customers to create long-term value while contributing to a more circular, low-carbon economy."

Notable highlights from Ardagh Group's 2025 Sustainability Report include:

Climate Action

AMP has reduced Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 16% and Scope 3 emissions by 18% since 2020

AGP has reduced Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 17% and Scope 3 emissions by 11% since 2020

Renewable electricity has reached 47% of AMP's electricity use and 25% of AGP's electricity use

Circularity

AMP beverage cans achieved approximately 76% recycled content

AGP glass containers achieved approximately 55% recycled glass content

A key marker in this space for AMP was the achievement of 100% Zero Waste to Landfill across all AMP production facilities.

People and communities

Ardagh continued investing in employee development, wellbeing and inclusion across its global workforce of approximately 20,000 employees. Community involvement programmes noted in the report include biodiversity projects, recycling initiatives and the Ardagh for Education programme, which has now reached more than 300,000 students worldwide.

Ardagh Group remains focused on accelerating decarbonisation, advancing circularity, strengthening water stewardship and creating positive social impact across its value chain as it works toward its 2030 sustainability targets. To review the Ardagh Group 2025 Sustainability Report, click here. To review the stand-alone AMP 2025 Sustainability report, click here.

About Ardagh Group

Ardagh Holdings S.A. is the ultimate parent company of Ardagh Group, which is a global supplier of inherently recyclable metal beverage and glass container packaging for brand owners around the world. Ardagh Group operates 58 metal and glass production facilities in 16 countries, employing approximately 20,000 people with sales of approximately $9.6 billion.

SOURCE Ardagh Group S.A.