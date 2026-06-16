Ardmore Shipping Exercises Newbuilding Options

HAMILTON, Bermuda, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE: ASC) ("Ardmore" or the "Company") today announced it has exercised the options for two additional 40,500 dwt Handysize product/chemical tankers to be built at Wuhu Shipyard, thereby expanding the original order to four vessels in total on the same terms. The deliveries of these four vessels are scheduled from late 2028 and onwards. In addition, the Company has also secured two additional options at similar terms.

Gernot Ruppelt, CEO of Ardmore Shipping, commented:

"We are pleased to take a further step in growing the business with these highly versatile, modern assets, which are well matched to Ardmore's long-term strategy, while deepening our relationship with a quality shipbuilder. We believe these orders represent compelling value, and the additional options provide discretionary flexibility for the second half of the year."

About Ardmore Shipping Corporation:

Ardmore delivers energy, mobility, and essential commodities, supporting global trade through the transportation of refined products, chemicals and other liquid goods. Operating as a fully integrated shipping company, all core commercial, technical, operational, and corporate functions are conducted within the Ardmore public company structure. Through its global platform, Ardmore maintains direct control over asset management, operations, and commercial execution, promoting consistent standards, efficiency, and accountability across the fleet.

Ardmore's core strategy is centered on the continued development and operation of a modern, high‑quality fleet of product and chemical tankers, while continually evolving and innovating across the business to position the Company optimally for the future, leveraging its fully integrated model to build long‑term customer relationships and maintain a sharp focus on cost, safety, and performance optimization.

Ardmore provides its services through voyage and time charter arrangements, delivering reliable and efficient transportation services to its first-class customer base — all guided and coordinated by our team members at sea and ashore.

Investor Relations Enquiries:

Mr. Leon Berman

IGB Group

32 Broadway, Suite 1314

New York, NY 10004

Tel: 212-477-8438

Fax: 212-477-8636

Email: [email protected]

Or

Mr. Bryan Degnan

IGB Group

Tel: 646-673-9701

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Ardmore Shipping Corporation