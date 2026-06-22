Are AXTA, KPLT, FTHM, ALOT Obtaining Fair Deals for their Shareholders?

Insiders may stand to receive substantial financial benefits not available to ordinary shareholders.

The proposed transactions may contain terms that could limit superior competing offers.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm to discuss their rights and options at no cost or obligation. We would handle any matter on a contingent fee basis, whereby you would not be responsible for out-of-pocket payment of our legal fees or expenses.

NEW YORK, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE: AXTA)'s sale to Akzo Nobel N.V. for 0.6539 shares of AkzoNobel stock for each share of Axalta common stock. If you are an Axalta shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: KPLT)'s merger with The Aaron's Company, Inc. and CCF Holdings LLC. If you are a Katapult shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: FTHM)'s sale to Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc. for 0.2236 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond common stock for each Fathom share. If you are a Fathom shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALOT)'s sale to Arcline Investment Management for $29.00 per share in cash. If you are an AstroNova shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

On behalf of shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information, or other relief and benefits.

Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Halper Sadeh LLC

Daniel Sadeh, Esq.

Zachary Halper, Esq.

One World Trade Center

85th Floor

New York, NY 10007

(212) 763-0060

[email protected]

[email protected]

https://www.halpersadeh.com

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP