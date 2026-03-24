Are BTBD, RMBI, DBRG, WBD Obtaining Fair Deals for their Shareholders?

Insiders may stand to receive substantial financial benefits not available to ordinary shareholders.

The proposed transactions may contain terms that could limit superior competing offers.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm to discuss their rights and options at no cost or obligation. We would handle any matter on a contingent fee basis, whereby you would not be responsible for out-of-pocket payment of our legal fees or expenses.

NEW YORK, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBD)'s merger with Aero Velocity Inc. Upon closing of the proposed transaction, BT Brands shareholders are expected to own approximately 11% of the combined company. If you are a BT Brands shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBI)'s merger with The Farmers Bancorp. Upon completion of the proposed transaction, Richmond shareholders will own approximately 62% of the combined company. If you are a Richmond shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE: DBRG)'s sale to SoftBank Group Corp. for $16.00 per share in cash. If you are a DigitalBridge shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: WBD)'s sale to Paramount Skydance Corporation for $31.00 per share in cash. If you are a Warner Bros. shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

On behalf of shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information, or other relief and benefits.

Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Halper Sadeh LLC

Daniel Sadeh, Esq.

Zachary Halper, Esq.

One World Trade Center

85th Floor

New York, NY 10007

(212) 763-0060

[email protected]

[email protected]

https://www.halpersadeh.com

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP