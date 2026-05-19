Are SEM, UNF, CNTA, ASRT Obtaining Fair Deals for their Shareholders?

Insiders may stand to receive substantial financial benefits not available to ordinary shareholders.

The proposed transactions may contain terms that could limit superior competing offers.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm to discuss their rights and options at no cost or obligation. We would handle any matter on a contingent fee basis, whereby you would not be responsible for out-of-pocket payment of our legal fees or expenses.

NEW YORK, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE: SEM)'s sale to a consortium led by Select Medical executives and directors for $16.50 in cash per share. If you are a Select Medical shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

UniFirst Corporation (NYSE: UNF)'s sale to Cintas Corporation for $155.00 in cash and 0.7720 shares of Cintas stock for each UniFirst share. If you are a UniFirst shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: CNTA)'s sale to Eli Lilly and Company for $38.00 in cash per share plus one non-transferrable contingent value right entitling the holder to receive up to an aggregate of $9.00 subject to the achievement of certain milestones. If you are a Centessa shareholder, click here to learn more about your legal rights and options.

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASRT)'s sale to Garda Therapeutics for $18.00 per share in cash and a contingent value right. If you are an Assertio shareholder, click here to learn more about your legal rights and options.

On behalf of shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information, or other relief and benefits.

Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Halper Sadeh LLC

Daniel Sadeh, Esq.

Zachary Halper, Esq.

One World Trade Center

85th Floor

New York, NY 10007

(212) 763-0060

[email protected]

[email protected]

https://www.halpersadeh.com

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP