Are SLNO, FORA, AFBI, MKC Obtaining Fair Deals for their Shareholders?

Insiders may stand to receive substantial financial benefits not available to ordinary shareholders.

The proposed transactions may contain terms that could limit superior competing offers.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm to discuss their rights and options at no cost or obligation. We would handle any matter on a contingent fee basis, whereby you would not be responsible for out-of-pocket payment of our legal fees or expenses.

NEW YORK, April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLNO)'s sale to Neurocrine Biosciences for $53.00 per share in cash. If you are a Soleno shareholder, click here to learn more about your legal rights and options.

Forian Inc. (NASDAQ: FORA)'s sale to a consortium of investors led by Max Wygod, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, together with certain other senior executives and existing shareholders of the Company, for $2.17 per share in cash. If you are a Forian shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFBI)'s sale to Fidelity BancShares (N.C.), Inc. for $23.00 per share in cash, subject to adjustment based on Affinity's adjusted stockholders' equity at closing. If you are an Affinity shareholder, click here to learn more about your legal rights and options.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE: MKC)'s merger with Unilever's Foods business. Upon closing of the proposed transaction, McCormick shareholders will own 35.0% of the combined company. If you are a McCormick shareholder, click here to learn more about your legal rights and options.

On behalf of shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information, or other relief and benefits.

Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Halper Sadeh LLC

Daniel Sadeh, Esq.

Zachary Halper, Esq.

One World Trade Center

85th Floor

New York, NY 10007

(212) 763-0060

[email protected]

[email protected]

https://www.halpersadeh.com

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP