Are UBFO, CWBC, NWE Obtaining Fair Deals for their Shareholders?

Insiders may stand to receive substantial financial benefits not available to ordinary shareholders.

The proposed transactions may contain terms that could limit superior competing offers.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm to discuss their rights and options at no cost or obligation. We would handle any matter on a contingent fee basis, whereby you would not be responsible for out-of-pocket payment of our legal fees or expenses.

NEW YORK, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ: UBFO)'s sale to Community West Bancshares for 0.4520 shares of Community West common stock for each share of United Security common stock. If you are a United shareholder, click here to learn more about your legal rights and options.

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ: CWBC)'s merger with United Security Bancshares. Upon completion of the proposed transaction, Community West shareholders would own approximately 70.6% of the outstanding shares of the combined company. If you are a Community West shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NWE)'s sale to Black Hills Corp. for 0.98 shares of Black Hills for each share of NorthWestern. Upon completion of the proposed transaction, NorthWestern shareholders will own approximately 44% of the combined company. If you are a NorthWestern shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

On behalf of shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information, or other relief and benefits.

Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Halper Sadeh LLC

Daniel Sadeh, Esq.

Zachary Halper, Esq.

One World Trade Center

85th Floor

New York, NY 10007

(212) 763-0060

[email protected]

[email protected]

https://www.halpersadeh.com

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP