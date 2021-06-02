Are You Ready for Another Economic or Personal Finance Crisis? Break the Financial Stress Cycle

DALLAS, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Emerging authors J. & V. Golden, better known as The2Sisters have taken a whole new spin on life and financial literacy. The latest release, to their life-changing book series, Bringing Home The Bacon: Chapter 1 details how many are ruled or limited by the state of their finances. It's time to take a different approach.

Humanity to the First Power - Life Literacy equals Quality of Life

Financial anxiety is a common cause of stress overall and approximately 73% of Americans rank their finances as the number one stress in life. Challenges with money can hinder them from working on and focusing on their quality of life, increasing their money level and gaining their financial freedom. Increasing life literacy to increase quality of life is achievable and necessary in this economic climate. Most are still recovering from recent events and in hindsight don't want to experience discomfort to that magnitude or scale - ever again. Breaking the cycle of 'not enough savings and too much debt' is possible. Knowing 'where' he or she is and identifying 'where' they need to be to safeguard their future is vital to achieving short and long-term goals. Are Americans simply Surviving or are they Thriving? The reality and depth of this question is surprising. Are 45% of Americans providing financial assistance to a loved one or serving as primary caregiver? Are 53% of Americans avoiding taking care of their health due to their financial situation? How many of these Americans are electing to self-evaluate or even worse, self-medicate because of the cost? Are 78% of Americans living paycheck to paycheck? COVID brought a lot of stress, including a loss of job for so many. What other life events need to take place for individuals to take control of and reduce financial tension? The2Sisters support efforts that encourage the balance of life and the positive progression of Humanity. As a reminder, "Everyone is in this together." And "When things are not tended to they fall apart." Raising standards in every aspect of life is essential to decreasing financial strain so a great majority can begin to live - really living and thriving with economic equality. This book series has been formulated and is ready to help that parent, sibling, family member or friend discover & define the best version of themselves! To get a copy please Click Here To Purchase the book online. For more description about the book series please view our YouTube video links: Financial Wellness Is Necessary, Move from Surviving to Thriving and Living Paycheck to Paycheck?.

In the essence of keeping Humanity First, The2Sisters hold true to "We are only our best when everyone is their best" and "Humanity is a quality we owe each other." The2Sisters have a vision to be the leaders in holistic life literacy education, decrease mental and physical poverty, increase quality of life and improve thriving capabilities of the masses. They are widely known for their mission to foster world solidarity, increase economic equality and improve quality of life through life literacy. Each human has the ability to achieve their own version of excellence. For more information, please visit https://www.lifeliteracy.net

Contact: J. & V. Golden, The2Sisters

Phone: 214-649-0523

Email: Humanity1st2LifeLite[email protected]

