Argentina Loyalty Programs Market Report 2022: Market will Increase from $421.3 Million in 2021 to Reach $767.8 Million by 2026

DUBLIN, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Argentina Loyalty Programs Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 50+ KPIs on Loyalty Programs Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q1 2022 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Loyalty Programs Market in Argentina is expected to grow by 13.0% on annual basis to reach US$ 476.3 million in 2022.

In value terms, the Loyalty Programs Market in Argentina has recorded a CAGR of 13.2% during 2017-2021. The Loyalty Programs Market in Argentina will continue to grow over the forecast period and is expected to record a CAGR of 12.7% during 2022-2026.

Loyalty Programs Market in the country will increase from US$ 421.3 million in 2021 to reach US$ 767.8 million by 2026.

Loyalty Programs market in Argentina has recorded strong growth over the last four quarters, supported by brands and retailers focusing on the customer retention.

Reasons to buy

In-depth Understanding of Loyalty Programs Market Dynamics: Understand market opportunities and key trends along with forecast (2017-2026).

Insights into Opportunity by end-use sectors - Get market dynamics by end-use sectors to assess emerging opportunity across various end-use sectors.

Develop Market Specific Strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate loyalty strategy; assess market specific key trends, drivers, and risks in the industry.

Key Topics Covered:



1 About this Report

1.1 Summary

1.2 Methodology

1.3 Loyalty Definitions

1.4 Disclaimer



2 Argentina Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2017-2026



3 Argentina Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Functional Domains, 2017-2026

3.1 Argentina Loyalty Spend Share by Functional Domains, 2017-2026

3.2 Argentina Loyalty Spend Value by Loyalty Schemes, 2017-2026

3.3 Argentina Loyalty Spend Value by Loyalty Platforms, 2017-2026



4 Argentina Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Loyalty Program Type, 2017-2026

4.1 Argentina Loyalty Spend Share by Loyalty Program Type, 2021 Vs 2026

4.2 Argentina Loyalty Spend Value by Point-based Loyalty Program, 2017-2026

4.3 Argentina Loyalty Spend Value by Tiered Loyalty Program, 2017-2026

4.4 Argentina Loyalty Spend Value by Subscription Loyalty Program, 2017-2026

4.5 Argentina Loyalty Spend Value by Perks Loyalty Program, 2017-2026

4.6 Argentina Loyalty Spend Value by Coalition Loyalty Program, 2017-2026

4.7 Argentina Loyalty Spend Value by Hybrid Loyalty Program, 2017-2026



5 Argentina Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Channel, 2017-2026

5.1 Argentina Loyalty Spend Share by Channel, 2017-2026

5.2 Argentina Loyalty Spend Value by In-Store, 2017-2026

5.3 Argentina Loyalty Spend Value by Online, 2017-2026

5.4 Argentina Loyalty Spend Value by Mobile, 2017-2026



6 Argentina Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Sectors, 2017-2026

6.1 Argentina Loyalty Spend Share by Key Sectors, 2021 Vs 2026

6.2 Argentina Loyalty Spend Value in Retail, 2017-2026

6.3 Argentina Loyalty Spend Value in Financial Services, 2017-2026

6.4 Argentina Loyalty Spend Value in Healthcare & Wellness, 2017-2026

6.5 Argentina Loyalty Spend Value in Restaurants & Food Delivery, 2017-2026

6.6 Argentina Loyalty Spend Value in Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines), 2017-2026

6.7 Argentina Loyalty Spend Value in Telecoms, 2017-2026

6.8 Argentina Loyalty Spend Value in Media & Entertainment, 2017-2026

6.9 Argentina Loyalty Spend Value in Others, 2017-2026



7 Argentina Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Retail, 2017-2026

7.1 Argentina Loyalty Spend Share by Retail Segments, 2021 Vs 2026

7.2 Argentina Loyalty Spend Value by Diversified Retailers, 2017-2026

7.3 Argentina Loyalty Spend Value by Department Stores, 2017-2026

7.4 Argentina Loyalty Spend Value by Specialty Stores, 2017-2026

7.5 Argentina Loyalty Spend Value by Clothing, Footwear & Accessories, 2017-2026

7.6 Argentina Loyalty Spend Value by Toy & Hobby Shops, 2017-2026

7.7 Argentina Loyalty Spend Value by Supermarket and Convenience Store, 2017-2026

7.8 Argentina Loyalty Spend Value by Home Merchandise, 2017-2026

7.9 Argentina Loyalty Spend Value by Other, 2017-2026



8 Argentina Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Accessibility, 2017-2026

8.1 Argentina Loyalty Spend Share by Accessibility, 2021 Vs 2026

8.2 Argentina Loyalty Spend Value by Card Based Access, 2017-2026

8.3 Argentina Loyalty Spend Value by Digital Access, 2017-2026



9 Argentina Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Consumer Type, 2017-2026

9.1 Argentina Loyalty Spend Share by Consumer Type, 2021 Vs 2026

9.2 Argentina Loyalty Spend Value by B2C Consumers, 2017-2026

9.3 Argentina Loyalty Spend Value by B2B Consumers, 2017-2026



10 Argentina Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Loyalty Platforms, 2017-2026

10.1 Argentina Loyalty Spend Share by Loyalty Platform, 2021 Vs 2026

10.2 Argentina Loyalty Spend Value by Software, 2017-2026

10.3 Argentina Loyalty Spend Value by Services, 2017-2026



11 Argentina Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Software Platforms, 2017-2026

11.1 Argentina Loyalty Spend Share by Software Platforms, 2021 Vs 2026

11.2 Argentina Loyalty Spend Value by Custom Built Platform, 2017-2026

11.3 Argentina Loyalty Spend Value by Off the Shelf Platform, 2017-2026



12 Argentina Loyalty Spend Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Demographics & Behavior, 2021

12.1 Argentina Loyalty Spend Share by Age Group, 2021

12.2 Argentina Loyalty Spend Share by Income Level, 2021

12.3 Argentina Loyalty Spend Share by Gender, 2021



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vdu57d

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets