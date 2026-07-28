Armed Forces Benefit Association (AFBA) Launches Benekiva to Elevate Customer Service and Beneficiary Experience

ALEXANDRIA, Va., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Armed Forces Benefit Association (AFBA) announced today their successful go-live with Benekiva's AI-enabled claims platform for its life insurance member benefits. Built in six months and streamlining the benefit payment process from initial notification to reconciliation, the project represents a major step forward in AFBA's commitment to enhancing customer service and the beneficiary experience.

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Today, AFBA serves more than 915,000 members. Modernizing benefit payment processing is a central pillar of AFBA's ongoing efforts to support member families with speed, clarity, and care, especially at life's most difficult moments. The project, through streamlined workflows and seamless integrations, reduced double entry and significantly sped up claim processing time, meaning AFBA's members and their loved ones get better, faster service and benefit payouts.

"Enhancing the beneficiary experience is a core priority for AFBA," said Jill C. Paulin, Senior Vice President of Operations at AFBA. "Benekiva's platform enables us to serve families with greater efficiency, clarity, and compassion. Their modern claims capabilities, combined with their understanding of our environment and mission, position us to spend less time on claims administration and more time on member connection and compassion at the moment our members' families need us most."

"AFBA embodies purpose-driven service, and we're honored to support their mission," said Brent Williams, Founder and CEO of Benekiva. "Our platform is designed to remove manual friction and give claims teams the flexibility to deliver a better experience without disrupting their existing environment. This go-live is a testament to what can be accomplished when a beneficiary-first mindset, industry expertise, and a modern claims platform come together."

About AFBA

With the support of the General of the Army, Dwight D. Eisenhower, the Armed Forces Benefit Association (AFBA) was established in 1947 in the basement of the Pentagon to ease the strain on military members and their families who, at the time, could not purchase life insurance that would pay a death benefit if the member was killed in combat. Today, headquartered in Alexandria, VA, AFBA continues to honor its mission, in war and peace, promoting the welfare of its members by providing survivor and other benefits to those who serve this great nation, including members of the uniformed services, first responders, government employees, and their families. AFBA has 915,000 members with $57 billion of death benefits in force and has paid $2 billion in survivor benefits since inception. AFBA death benefits are primarily underwritten by its affiliate, 5Star Life Insurance Company (a Lincoln, Nebraska domiciled company).

About Benekiva

Benekiva helps insurers modernize claims by blending intelligent automation with human empathy, making claims processing faster, easier, and more compassionate for policyholders, their families and the teams that serve them. With an SOC II-compliant platform that helps carriers reduce claims cycle times by over 84%, Benekiva is redefining what it means to deliver care at scale, from first notice of loss to final payout. Learn more at www.benekiva.com.

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Ashley Sneller

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573-881-2658

SOURCE Armed Forces Benefit Association