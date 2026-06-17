ARMR Sciences Achieves Major Milestone Toward Overdose Protection, Produces First-Ever Anti-Fentanyl Immune Response in Humans

Interim phase 1/2 data confirm significant anti-fentanyl antibody production at the lowest dose, with a well-tolerated safety profile across all patients dosed.

NEW YORK, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ARMR Sciences, a clinical-stage biodefense company developing a platform of medical countermeasures against synthetic drugs, such as fentanyl, today announced that its lead product, ARMR-100, has generated an anti-fentanyl immune response against fentanyl in humans while showing favorable safety data. The result demonstrates that the formulation can produce an immune response in humans and marks a critical milestone in the company's path toward demonstrating that this response can protect against fentanyl.

ARMR-100 is being designed to work with the body to generate a protective immune response. The product, in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial, is being developed to generate an immune response that produces anti-fentanyl antibodies capable of binding to lethal synthetic drugs. Once the antibodies bind to the synthetic drug target, such as fentanyl, the drug is prevented from entering the brain. If the molecule is prevented from reaching the brain, then the downstream effects that lead to overdose may also be prevented. ARMR-100 is in development to be the first long-lasting preventive medication against fentanyl, with the goal that the product endures for 6-12 months in healthy adults. The next phase is evaluating protection against fentanyl, currently on track to begin in Q3 2026.

"The antibody response we observed at the lowest dose level tested has been robust, with anti-fentanyl IgG titers well above pre-vaccination baseline. These early immunogenicity data are encouraging as we advance to higher dose cohorts and, ultimately, to the human fentanyl challenge phase of the study," said Dr. Seth Toback, Chief Medical Officer of ARMR Sciences.

Fentanyl, a lethal killer, is responsible for approximately 100+ American deaths per day1. According to the latest CDC data, overdose has become the leading cause of death for Americans aged 18 to 45, driven primarily by fentanyl and other synthetic drugs2. Over the last 10 years, more than 450,000 lives have been lost to the drug3. This exceeds the total amount of U.S. combat deaths in WWII.

ARMR believes that the data represent a foundational milestone in its development program. Establishing that the vaccine can elicit an immune response in humans is the prerequisite for the company's central thesis: that vaccine-induced antibodies can intercept fentanyl before it reaches the brain. With evidence of human immunogenicity now demonstrated, ARMR expects to advance to the next phase of its clinical trial, designed to evaluate the protective efficacy of this immune response against fentanyl, which is expected to begin in August.

"We are turning what many called impossible into reality," said Collin Gage, CEO of ARMR Sciences. "These positive early results are a testament to the deeply experienced team of scientists, researchers, and medical professionals we have assembled. While there is still important work ahead, we believe today's milestone further validates our approach and reinforces our confidence in the path forward as we continue advancing a potential solution that could save countless lives."

ARMR-100 has been well tolerated across the first three patient cohorts, comprising 24 patients in total. Enrollment began in March 2026, and to date, three groups of eight participants have been dosed. The study Safety Committee has reviewed the data at multiple points and has authorized the trial to advance to higher dose levels.

No serious medical events have been observed. Reported adverse events have been minor, infrequent, and short-lived, consisting primarily of occasional headaches and consistent with the typical response to other inoculations. The safety profile observed to date supports the candidate's continued advancement to higher-dose cohorts and the next phase of clinical evaluation.

ARMR-100 generated this immune response at the lowest dose of this escalation study, representing the floor of the program's dosing range. Even at this dose, early participants have shown a meaningful increase in anti-fentanyl antibodies following vaccination, meeting the requirements to enter the planned fentanyl challenge phase of the study. Achieving a strong human immune response at the lowest dose is an encouraging signal as the company moves toward testing protective efficacy. The forthcoming phase will assess, in humans, the degree of protection conferred by this immune response against fentanyl.

"Seeing this immune response in human subjects demonstrates a critical translation of the seminal work by Professor Colin Haile and his team in the discovery of ARMR-100," said Dr. Nick Jacob, chief scientific officer of ARMR Sciences.

In rodent models, ARMR-100 produced robust protection, preventing an estimated 90% to 100% of fentanyl from reaching the brain and eliminating its downstream behavioral effects that may lead to addiction. ARMR-100 has previously shown in preclinical research that it does not cross-react with critical pain medications currently used in emergency room settings and post-operative care. This selectivity means that important analgesic medications can still be used to manage pain in an emergency. Additionally, in preclinical models, ARMR-100 has been shown to work alongside currently available reactive overdose treatments, such as naloxone.

ARMR-100 employs a natural, protein-based, heavy metal-free formulation that does not contain aluminum, thimerosal, mercury, or other heavy metal-based additives. This formulation approach is a core feature of the candidate's profile as the program advances.

About ARMR Sciences

ARMR Sciences is a clinical-stage biodefense company developing a platform of medical countermeasures against synthetic drugs, including fentanyl, and other emerging chemical threats. The company's lead product, ARMR-100, is designed to generate a protective immune response that produces antibodies capable of binding synthetic molecules and blocking them from reaching the brain.

For more information, visit https://armrsciences.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the anticipated timing and design of ARMR Sciences' clinical trials, the potential of ARMR-100 to generate a protective immune response and to protect against fentanyl overdose, the targeted duration of that protective response, its selectivity relative to therapeutic pain medications, its compatibility with existing overdose rescue treatments, and the company's development plans. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including risks related to the conduct, timing, and results of clinical trials; the unpredictability of preclinical and clinical data; regulatory review and approval; and the company's ability to obtain financing. Preclinical results, including the protection, selectivity, and compatibility observed in animal studies, are not necessarily predictive of results in humans. ARMR Sciences undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as required by law.

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SOURCE ARMR Sciences Inc.