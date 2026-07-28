AUCKLAND, New Zealand, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aroa Biosurgery Limited announces the recent appointments of Michael Lynskey and Mike Falcon to its US-based commercial team.

AROA has been investing in expanding its commercial organisation to support its growth strategy and adoption of its AROA ECM™ technology. These appointments add seasoned leadership capability to support continued momentum across the Myriad product portfolio, and to capitalise on the recent market reset that has increased the opportunity for AROA's outpatient product, Symphony.

Michael Lynskey has been appointed as the Chief Commercial Officer and is a member of the Executive Leadership team. In this role, he will focus on leading AROA's global commercial growth strategy. He brings more than 20 years' experience driving global growth in advanced wound healing technology. He joins AROA from Smith+Nephew, where he has held multiple senior leadership roles globally throughout his 11-year tenure. Previously, Michael has held leadership roles at Stryker and Johnson & Johnson.

Mike Falcon has been appointed General Manager – US Commercial, strengthening AROA's leadership team as the Company continues to expand its presence and market share in the United States. In this position, he will lead AROA's U.S. commercial organisation. Prior to joining AROA, Mike held multiple commercial leadership roles during a 10-year tenure at LifeNet Health, where he gained extensive experience in advanced wound healing and biologics. He previously held leadership positions with Biomet and Johnson & Johnson.

AROA CEO, Brian Ward says: "Michael and Mike bring significant commercial and market development experience, and their appointments strengthen our ability to execute our growth strategy in the US and beyond."

SOURCE Aroa Biosurgery