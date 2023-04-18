Aromatherapy market size to grow by USD 2,341.54 million between 2022 and 2027; North America to account for 30% of the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The size of the aromatherapy market is expected to grow by USD 2,341.54 million between 2021 and 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 10.24% as per the latest Technavio market research report. North America is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. The region will account for 30% of the market growth. The demand for aromatherapy products for use in personal care, home applications, and relaxation therapies is high in the US. There is also a rising need for aromatherapy products in the workplace, as wellness is being emphasized more to boost employee motivation and satisfaction. As a result, the use of diffusers used in offices for enhancing mood, hygiene, and fresh aromas has increased. The market in the region will, therefore, grow during the forecast period. For more insights on the market share of various regions - Download a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Aromatherapy Market 2023-2027

Aromatherapy Market: The increasing use of aromatherapy at home will drive growth

Aromatherapy is primarily used at home for relaxation, sleep, mood enhancement, cold and flu relief, and pain management. The demand is also rising as a result of the ease with which consumables and diffusers can be purchased offline or online. Lavender helps people relax and sleep better, relieves pain, and speeds healing. Eucalyptus purifies and freshens the air and disinfects surfaces, while lemon improves mood. As more people realize the benefits of using aromatherapy at home to solve common problems and problems, the demand for these products is increasing. These factors will drive the market during the forecast period.

Aromatherapy Market: The increasing demand for aromatherapy products

The development of essential oils has been positively influenced by the growing acceptance of aromatherapy and other natural remedies, including massage for pain relief. Essential oils are used in more and more products from cosmetic brands. Such product innovation is driven by consumers who are willing to pay more for cosmetics containing aromatherapy ingredients. The demand for aromatherapy products may also be driven by the increasing prevalence of skin diseases. Aromatherapy is often used by people with rashes because it nourishes the skin and reduces inflammation. Such factors will increase the demand for aromatherapy during the forecast period.

Some of the key market players:

The global aromatherapy market is highly fragmented, with several companies competing to gain prominence. Vendors are making efforts to reach out to consumers and making them comfortable with the idea of paying for these services and products is the major focus of the market participants. To grow and attain success in the market, it is crucial for vendors to understand the requirements of the target audience in terms of the price, product range, and nature of the services offered. Hence, such factors will increase the market growth during the forecast period. Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:

Air Aroma International - The company focuses on designing custom fragrances for luxury brands around the world. The key offerings of the company include aromatherapy products, namely Imaya essential oil.

The company focuses on designing custom fragrances for luxury brands around the world. The key offerings of the company include aromatherapy products, namely Imaya essential oil. Biolandes SAS: The company offers aromatherapy products such as ravintsara essential oil, ajowan essential oil.

The company offers aromatherapy products such as ravintsara essential oil, ajowan essential oil. doTERRA International LLC: The company offers aromatherapy products such as arborvitae, basil, bergamot essential oils.

The company offers aromatherapy products such as arborvitae, basil, bergamot essential oils. Edens Garden Inc.: The company offers aromatherapy products such as Aches and Pains Essential Oil Blend.

The company offers aromatherapy products such as Aches and Pains Essential Oil Blend. Falcon

Frontier Co op

G. Baldwin and Co.

Hubmar International

Isagenix Worldwide Inc.

JE INTERNATIONAL SARL

Mountain Rose Herbs

North American Herb and Spice

NOW Health Group Inc.

Nu Skin Enterprises Inc.

Plant Therapy Inc.

Rocky Mountain Oils LLC

Aromatherapy Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the aromatherapy market by product (consumables and equipment), usage (topical application, aerial diffusion, and direct inhalation), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market growth in the consumables segment will be significant during the forecast period. The segment consists of blends, carrier oils, and essential oils. Even though essential oils still dominate this product category, manufacturers are expanding their line of blends of essential oils in response to the growing consumer demand for fresh scents. The strong preference for organic beauty and personal care products over chemical ones to enhance skin and hair care is expected to drive growth in the global market for consumables for home and spa use. Such factors will increase segment growth during the forecast period.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

Related Reports:

The agarwood essential oil market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.86% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to decrease by USD 1,075.28 million . The market is segmented by application (cosmetics and personal care, incense, therapeutics, and others), type (natural agarwood essential oil and organic agarwood essential oil), and geography ( Europe , North America , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa ).

size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.86% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to decrease by . The market is segmented by application (cosmetics and personal care, incense, therapeutics, and others), type (natural agarwood essential oil and organic agarwood essential oil), and geography ( , , APAC, , and and ). The lime oil market is estimated to decline at a CAGR of 6.4% between 2021 and 2026. The market size is forecasted to increase by USD 219.14 million . The market is segmented by application (food and beverage, personal care, and others) and geography ( Europe , North America , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa ).

Aromatherapy Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.24% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2,341.54 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.55 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 30% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Air Aroma Internatinal, Biolandes SAS, doTERRA International LLC, Edens Garden Inc., Falcon, Frontier Co op, G. Baldwin and Co., Hubmar International, Isagenix Worldwide Inc., JE INTERNATIONAL SARL, Mountain Rose Herbs, North American Herb and Spice, NOW Health Group Inc., Nu Skin Enterprises Inc., Plant Therapy Inc., Rocky Mountain Oils LLC, SpaRoom, Stadler Form Aktiengesellschaft, Starwest Botanicals.com Inc., and Young Living Essential Oils LC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

