Array Labs Raises Additional $21M, Anchored by Strategic Investment from Mitsubishi Electric

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Array Labs has raised $21 million in an oversubscribed strategic investment round, anchored by Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, with continued participation from Catapult Ventures, Kompas VC, and Y Combinator. Array Labs and Mitsubishi Electric have also entered into a partnership to develop and bring to market satellite-based maritime and aircraft tracking services for defense and security customers in the Asia Pacific Region.

This investment follows Array's Series A fundraise, announced in January 2026.

Array Labs and Mitsubishi Electric Partnership

Mitsubishi Electric is one of Japan's largest defense and aerospace contractors, supplying advanced electronics, radar, and satellite systems to the Japanese Ministry of Defense for over half a century. In February 2026, it was awarded a contract to develop and manufacture Japan's next-generation defense satellite system.

This partnership brings together Array's transformative approach with Mitsubishi Electric's satellite system development capabilities, manufacturing infrastructure, and established relationships with defense and government customers across the Asia-Pacific region. Together, Array and Mitsubishi Electric will bring moving object detection and tracking services to defense and security customers.

"We are very pleased to collaborate with Array Labs, which aims to demonstrate its game-changing AMTI technology. By combining the technological capabilities and maximizing the synergies of our two companies, we expect to strengthen our ability to respond comprehensively to customer needs in the security field, "said Masahiko Arai, Executive Officer, Company President, Defense and Space Systems, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation.

"Mitsubishi Electric Corporation's deep mission insights and defense relationships across Asia-Pacific make them an ideal partner. We're excited to work together to turn space-based AMTI into an operational reality, helping humanity better understand the physical world," said Andrew Peterson, CEO and cofounder of Array Labs.

Array Labs has validated its core formation flying and multistatic technology, and earned competitive research and development contracts with DARPA, the U.S. Navy, and the U.S. Air Force.

About Array Labs

Array Labs is building a new way to understand the physical world. Based in Silicon Valley and backed by Y Combinator, Catapult Ventures, Kompas VC, and Washington Harbour Partners, the company is preparing to launch the world's first coordinated fleet of radar satellites to deliver high-resolution, continuously updated intelligence about the Earth's terrain, infrastructure, and activity, operating day or night, through clouds, anywhere on the planet. For more information, visit www.arraylabs.io.

About Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation is one of Japan's largest and most established defense and aerospace contractors, supplying advanced electronics, radar, and satellite systems to the Japanese Ministry of Defense for over half a century. Headquartered in Tokyo, the company operates across defense, aerospace, energy, infrastructure, and industrial applications, and maintains partnerships with major defense primes across the United States and Europe. For more information, visit www.mitsubishielectric.com.

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SOURCE Array Labs, Inc.