Array reports second quarter 2026 results

News provided by

Array Digital Infrastructure, Inc.

Aug 07, 2026, 07:30 ET

Array updates 2026 guidance

CHICAGO, Aug. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

As previously announced, Array will hold a teleconference on August 7, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. CT. Listen to the call live via the Events & Presentations page of investors.arrayinc.com.

Array Digital Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:AD) reported second quarter operating results.

"Array continues to make nice progress executing across our 2026 priorities," said Anthony Carlson, President and CEO. "The organization remains laser-focused on optimizing our tower operations - as evidenced by our sequential tower tenancy growth. And we continue to monetize our remaining spectrum assets as well as support T-Mobile's integration." 

Highlights*

  • Optimizing tower operations
    • Site rental revenues grew 95% year over year
    • Delivered consecutive quarter over quarter tower tenancy growth
  • Continuing to close pending sales of wireless spectrum
    • Closed on sale of certain 700 MHz wireless spectrum licenses for total proceeds of $74.8 million on May 5, 2026
    • Closed on sale of certain 600 MHz wireless spectrum licenses for total proceeds of $86.4 million on May 12, 2026
    • Closed on sale of certain cellular and other spectrum licenses for total proceeds of $1 billion on June 1, 2026
    • Issued special dividend of $11 per common share on June 25, 2026
  • Updated 2026 Guidance
    • Narrowed Revenue range to $205 million - $215 million on higher interim site revenue
    • Increased Adjusted EBITDA range to $220 million - $235 million
    • Capital expenditures range remains unchanged at $25 million - $35 million

* Comparisons are 2Q'25 to 2Q'26 unless otherwise noted.

Array reported total operating revenues from continuing operations of $54.1 million for the second quarter of 2026, versus $28.5 million for the same period one year ago. Net income attributable to Array shareholders and diluted earnings per share from continuing operations were $333.8 million and $3.86, respectively, for the second quarter of 2026 compared to $14.8 million and $0.17, respectively, in the same period one year ago.  

Pending transactions

Subsequent to the August 1, 2025 close of the sale of wireless operations, Array reached additional agreements with T-Mobile for the sale of additional spectrum. A significant portion of these closed in May 2026 with approximately $30 million related to 600 MHz and 700 MHz licenses remaining. These additional transactions are expected to close yet in 2026, subject to regulatory approval and customary closing conditions.

DISH Wireless

In September 2025, Array received a letter from DISH Wireless claiming that its obligations under its Master Lease Agreement with Array were excused due to actions taken by the FCC and subsequent agreements to sell spectrum assets.  Beginning in the first quarter of 2026, Array no longer recognizes revenue in connection with DISH.  In June 2026, DISH Wireless and other DISH entities filed for bankruptcy and Array is monitoring those proceedings.

Recent Development

On May 7, 2026, TDS delivered to the Array Board of Directors a letter setting forth a non-binding proposal to acquire all of the outstanding Array Common Shares that are not owned by TDS (the "Array Proposal"). A special committee of independent and disinterested directors of the Array Board of Directors has been formed to evaluate this proposal. For additional information on the Array Proposal, see TDS' Current Report on Form 8-K, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on May 8, 2026.

2026 Estimated Results

Array's current estimates of full-year 2026 results are shown below. Such estimates represent management's view as of August 7, 2026 and should not be assumed to be current as of any future date. Array undertakes no duty to update such estimates, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that final results will not differ materially from estimated results.







2026 Estimated Results









Previous

Current

(Dollars in millions)











Total operating revenues







$200-$215

$205-$215

Adjusted OIBDA1 (Non-GAAP)







$50-$65

$60-$75

Adjusted EBITDA1 (Non-GAAP)







$200-$215

$220-$235

Capital expenditures







$25-$35

Unchanged

The following table reconciles EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measures, Net income from continuing operations or Income before income taxes. In providing 2026 estimated results, Array has not completed the below reconciliation to Net income because it does not provide guidance for income taxes. Although potentially significant, Array believes that the impact of income taxes cannot be reasonably predicted; therefore, Array is unable to provide such guidance.

Actual Results

2026 Estimated
Results

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2026

Year Ended
December 31, 2025

(Dollars in millions)




Net income from continuing operations (GAAP)

N/A

$517

$172

Add back:




Income tax expense (benefit)

N/A

168

(31)

Income before income taxes (GAAP)

$775-$790

$686

$141

Add back or deduct:




Interest expense

45

18

28

Depreciation, amortization and accretion

50

27

48

EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1

$870-$885

$731

$218

Add back or deduct:




Expenses related to strategic alternatives review


8

2

Loss on impairment of licenses



48

(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net


5

2

(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net

(585)

(566)

(6)

Short-term imputed spectrum lease income

(65)

(58)

(69)

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1

$220-$235

$119

$194

Deduct:




Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities

145

75

174

Interest and dividend income

15

11

19

Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)1

$60-$75

$33

$1

 Numbers may not foot due to rounding.

1



EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are defined as net income from continuing operations adjusted for the items set forth in the
reconciliation above. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are not measures of financial performance under Generally Accepted
Accounting Principles in the United States (GAAP) and should not be considered as alternatives to Net income or Cash flows from operating
activities, as indicators of cash flows or as measures of liquidity. Array does not intend to imply that any such items set forth in the reconciliation
above are infrequent or unusual; such items may occur in the future. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA as
measurements of profitability, and therefore reconciliations to Net income are deemed appropriate. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA and
Adjusted OIBDA are useful measures of Array's operating results before significant recurring non-cash charges, nonrecurring expenses, gains
and losses, and other items as presented above as they provide additional relevant and useful information to investors and other users of Array's
financial data in evaluating the effectiveness of its operations and underlying business trends in a manner that is consistent with management's
evaluation of business performance. Adjusted EBITDA shows adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and accretion,
gains and losses while Adjusted OIBDA reduces this measure further to exclude Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities and Interest and
dividend income in order to more effectively show the performance of operating activities excluding investment activities.

Conference Call Information
Array will hold a conference call on August 7, 2026 at 9:00 a.m. CT.

Before the call, certain financial and statistical information to be discussed during the call will be posted to investors.arrayinc.com. The call will be archived on the Events & Presentations page of investors.arrayinc.com.

About Array
Array Digital Infrastructure, Inc. is a leading owner and operator of shared wireless communications infrastructure in the United States. Array owns 4,456 cell towers in 19 states and enables the deployment of 5G and other wireless technologies throughout the country. As of June 30, 2026, Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. owned approximately 81.9% of Array.

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:  All information set forth in this news release, except historical and factual information, represents forward-looking statements. This includes all statements about the company's plans, beliefs, estimates, and expectations. These statements are based on current estimates, projections, and assumptions, which involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that may affect these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: whether any transaction related to the TDS non-binding proposal delivered to the Array Board of Directors to acquire all of the outstanding Array Common Shares not owned by TDS will be accepted, rejected, consummated, or abandoned; whether any such transaction, if accepted or completed, will result in additional value for Array or its shareholders and whether the process could result in adverse impacts on Array's businesses; the manner in which Array's remaining business is conducted; strategic decisions regarding the tower business; whether the additional spectrum license sales to T-Mobile are consummated; whether Array can monetize its remaining spectrum assets;  competition in the tower industry; economic and business risks associated with fixed rate annual escalators on colocation revenue contracts; Array's reliance on a small number of tenants for a substantial portion of its revenue; the ability to attract people of outstanding talent; inability to protect rights to the land under towers; changes in demand, consumer preferences and perceptions, price competition, or cost; advances or changes in technology; impacts of costs, integration issues or other factors associated with acquisitions, divestitures or exchanges of properties; uncertainties in Array's future cash flows and liquidity and access to the capital markets; the ability to make payments on indebtedness or comply with the terms of debt covenants; conditions in the U.S. telecommunications industry; the value of assets and investments, including significant investments in wireless operating entities that Array does not control; pending and future litigation; cyber-attacks or other breaches of network or information technology security; control by TDS; disruption in credit or other financial markets; deterioration of U.S. or global economic conditions; and extreme weather events. Investors are encouraged to consider these and other risks and uncertainties that are more fully described under "Risk Factors" in the most recent filing of Array's Form 10-K as updated by any  Form 10-Q filed subsequent to such Form 10-K.

Array Digital Infrastructure, Inc.

Summary Operating Data (Unaudited)

As of or for the Quarter Ended

6/30/2026

3/31/2026

12/31/2025

9/30/2025

Capital expenditures from continuing operations (thousands)

$       3,895

8,645

12,933

7,927

Owned towers

4,456

4,452

4,450

4,449

Number of colocations1

4,362

4,290

4,572

4,517

Tower tenancy rate2

0.98

0.96

1.03

1.02








1

Represents instances where a third-party leases space on a company-owned tower. Includes T-Mobile MLA committed site minimum of 2,015.
Excludes Interim Sites whereby T-Mobile is leasing up to 1,800 sites for a period of up to 30 months subject to the terms and conditions of the
MLA. As of March 31, 2026, the Number of colocations and the Tower tenancy rate exclude DISH Wireless due to the low probability of
fulfilling its lease commitments.

2

Calculated as total number of colocations divided by total number of towers. Includes T-Mobile MLA committed site minimum of 2,015. Excludes Interim Sites whereby T-Mobile is leasing up to 1,800 sites for a period of up to 30 months subject to the terms and conditions of the MLA. As of March 31, 2026, the Number of colocations and the Tower tenancy rate exclude DISH Wireless due to the low probability of fulfilling its lease commitments. Normalized to exclude DISH, tenancy ratios would have been 0.95 and 0.94 for December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2025, respectively.

Array Digital Infrastructure, Inc.



Consolidated Statement of Operations Highlights



(Unaudited)










Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,


2026

2025

2026

vs. 2025

2026

2025

2026

vs. 2025

(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)










Operating revenues










Site rental

$

53,175

$

27,230

95 %

$

104,199

$

53,825

94 %

Services

895

1,299

(31) %

1,883

1,688

12 %

Total operating revenues

54,070

28,529

90 %

106,082

55,513

91 %












Operating expenses










Cost of operations (excluding Depreciation, amortization and accretion reported below)

23,497

19,396

21 %

45,106

35,687

26 %

Selling, general and administrative

22,906

19,337

18 %

35,651

48,537

(27) %

Depreciation, amortization and accretion

14,428

11,999

20 %

27,032

23,992

13 %

(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net

3,809

(313)

N/M

4,713

(87)

N/M

(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net

(409,833)

(3,700)

N/M

(566,468)

(4,800)

N/M

Total operating expenses

(345,193)

46,719

N/M

(453,966)

103,329

N/M












Operating income (loss)

399,263

(18,190)

N/M

560,048

(47,816)

N/M












Other income (expense)










Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities

34,726

41,714

(17) %

75,135

77,641

(3) %

Interest and dividend income

6,431

3,701

74 %

10,653

6,358

68 %

Interest expense

(10,860)

(3,711)

N/M

(18,040)

(7,378)

N/M

Short-term imputed spectrum lease income

23,770


N/M

57,970


N/M

Other, net

(13)


N/M

(26)


N/M

Total other income

54,054

41,704

30 %

125,692

76,621

64 %












Income before income taxes

453,317

23,514

N/M

685,740

28,805

N/M

Income tax expense

115,870

8,415

N/M

168,268

8,222

N/M

Net income from continuing operations

337,447

15,099

N/M

517,472

20,583

N/M

Less: Net income from continuing operations attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of tax

3,677

326

N/M

3,870

1,127

N/M

Net income from continuing operations attributable to Array shareholders

333,770

14,773

N/M

513,602

19,456

N/M












Net income from discontinued operations

25,114

17,098

47 %

23,077

31,300

(26) %

Less: Net income from discontinued operations attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of tax

188

375

(50) %

188

1,013

(81) %

Net income from discontinued operations attributable to Array shareholders

24,926

16,723

49 %

22,889

30,287

(24) %












Net income

362,561

32,197

N/M

540,549

51,883

N/M

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of tax

3,865

701

N/M

4,058

2,140

90 %

Net income attributable to Array shareholders

$ 358,696

$  31,496

N/M

$ 536,491

$  49,743

N/M












Basic weighted average shares outstanding

86,482

85,779

1 %

86,449

85,459

1 %












Basic earnings per share from continuing operations attributable to Array shareholders

$      3.86

$      0.17

N/M

$      5.94

$      0.23

N/M

Basic earnings per share from discontinued operations attributable to Array shareholders

$      0.29

$      0.20

48 %

$      0.27

$      0.35

(25) %

Basic earnings per share attributable to Array shareholders

$      4.15

$      0.37

N/M

$      6.21

$      0.58

N/M












Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

86,510

87,784

(1) %

86,499

87,947

(2) %












Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations attributable to Array shareholders

$      3.86

$      0.17

N/M

$      5.94

$      0.22

N/M

Diluted earnings per share from discontinued operations attributable to Array shareholders

$      0.29

$      0.19

51 %

$      0.26

$      0.35

(23) %

Diluted earnings per share attributable to Array shareholders

$      4.15

$      0.36

N/M

$      6.20

$      0.57

N/M


N/M - Percentage change not meaningful

Array Digital Infrastructure, Inc.

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2026

2025

(Dollars in thousands)


Cash flows from operating activities


Net income

$       540,549

$         51,883

Net income from discontinued operations

23,077

31,300

Net income from continuing operations

517,472

20,583

Add (deduct) adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows from operating activities


Depreciation, amortization and accretion

27,032

23,992

Bad debts expense

196

415

Stock-based compensation expense

540

1,694

Deferred income taxes, net

(203,326)

(1,050)

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities

(75,135)

(77,641)

Distributions from unconsolidated entities

66,553

87,938

(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net

4,713

(87)

(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net

(566,468)

(4,800)

Other operating activities

225

67

Changes in assets and liabilities from operations


Accounts receivable

4,367

(10,279)

Accounts payable

(3,431)

(2,254)

Customer deposits and deferred revenues

(56,735)

194

Accrued taxes

288,663

(11,980)

Accrued interest

(390)

(8)

Other assets and liabilities

(17,473)

(26,864)

Net cash used in operating activities - continuing operations

(13,197)

(80)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities - discontinued operations

(5,791)

484,669

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

(18,988)

484,589




Cash flows from investing activities


Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment

(19,629)

(11,463)

Cash paid for licenses


(4,145)

Cash received from divestitures

2,185,801

Other investing activities


1,301

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities - continuing operations

2,166,172

(14,307)

Net cash used in investing activities - discontinued operations


(135,561)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

2,166,172

(149,868)




Cash flows from financing activities


Repayment of long-term debt


(12,000)

Tax withholdings, net of cash receipts, for stock-based compensation awards

(2,068)

(35,250)

Repurchase of Common Shares


(21,360)

Dividends paid to Array shareholders

(1,836,737)

Payment of debt issuance costs


(1,676)

Distributions to noncontrolling interests

(4,750)

(2,391)

Payments to acquire additional interest in subsidiaries

(593)

Other financing activities


(589)

Net cash used in financing activities - continuing operations

(1,844,148)

(73,266)

Net cash used in financing activities - discontinued operations


(19,703)

Net cash used in financing activities

(1,844,148)

(92,969)




Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

303,036

241,752




Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash


Beginning of period

113,400

159,142

End of period

$       416,436

$       400,894

Array Digital Infrastructure, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights

(Unaudited)

ASSETS





June 30, 2026

December 31, 2025

(Dollars in thousands)


Current assets


Cash and cash equivalents

$               416,436

$               113,400

Accounts receivable, net

17,831

21,656

Prepaid expenses

2,045

3,216

Other current assets

2,434

6,515

Total current assets

438,746

144,787




Non-current assets held for sale

47,390

1,591,675




Licenses

1,594,649

1,642,187




Investments in unconsolidated entities

421,607

412,608




Property, plant and equipment, net

374,700

388,999




Operating lease right-of-use assets

467,590

472,995




Other assets and deferred charges

26,677

24,837




Total assets

$             3,371,359

$             4,678,088

Array Digital Infrastructure, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights

(Unaudited)

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





June 30, 2026

December 31, 2025

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)


Current liabilities


Current portion of long-term debt

$                  8,125

$                  4,063

Accounts payable

41,041

38,395

Customer deposits and deferred revenues

27,515

85,945

Accrued taxes

317,407

16,884

Accrued compensation

1,070

4,322

Short-term operating lease liabilities

16,767

15,294

Current liabilities of discontinued operations

24,856

20,242

Other current liabilities

24,875

14,843

Total current liabilities

461,656

199,988




Deferred liabilities and credits


Deferred income tax liability, net

169,509

387,030

Long-term operating lease liabilities

505,936

509,876

Other deferred liabilities and credits

295,715

336,379




Long-term debt, net

666,757

670,258




Total equity

1,271,786

2,574,557




Total liabilities and equity

$             3,371,359

$             4,678,088

 

Array Digital Infrastructure, Inc.
EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted OIBDA and AFCF Reconciliations
(Unaudited)

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA

The following table reconciles EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measure, Net income from continuing operations and Income before income taxes.

Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025

(Dollars in thousands)






Net income from continuing operations (GAAP)

$    337,447

$      15,099

$    517,472

$      20,583

Add back:






Income tax expense

115,870

8,415

168,268

8,222

Income before income taxes (GAAP)

453,317

23,514

685,740

28,805

Add back:






Interest expense

10,860

3,711

18,040

7,378

Depreciation, amortization and accretion

14,428

11,999

27,032

23,992

EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

478,605

39,224

730,812

60,175

Add back or deduct:






Expenses related to strategic alternatives review

7,391

715

7,578

1,860

(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net

3,809

(313)

4,713

(87)

(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net

(409,833)

(3,700)

(566,468)

(4,800)

Short-term imputed spectrum lease income

(23,770)


(57,970)

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

56,202

35,926

118,665

57,148

Deduct:






Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities

34,726

41,714

75,135

77,641

Interest and dividend income

6,431

3,701

10,653

6,358

Other, net

(13)


(26)

Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)

$      15,058

$      (9,489)

$      32,903

$     (26,851)

Adjusted Free Cash Flow (AFCF)

AFCF is a non-GAAP measure defined as Net income from continuing operations adjusted for the items set forth in the reconciliation below. AFCF is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to Net income from continuing operations or as an indicator of cash flows.

Management believes AFCF is a useful measure of Array's cash generated from operations and its noncontrolling investment interests. The following table reconciles AFCF to the corresponding GAAP measure, Net income from continuing operations. This measure is presented following the sale of Array's wireless operations to T-Mobile on August 1, 2025, at which time the primary business operations for Array changed from providing wireless communications services to a standalone tower company.


Six Months Ended
June 30, 2026

(Dollars in thousands)



Net income from continuing operations (GAAP)


$                 517,472

Add back or deduct:



Income tax expense


168,268

Cash paid for income taxes


(78,623)

Stock-based compensation expense


540

Short-term imputed spectrum lease income


(57,970)

Amortization of deferred debt charges


655

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities


(75,135)

Distributions from unconsolidated entities


66,553

(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net


(566,468)

(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net


4,713

Depreciation, amortization and accretion


27,032

Expenses related to strategic alternatives review


7,578

Straight line and other non-cash revenue adjustments


(8,310)

Straight line expense adjustment


2,811

Maintenance and other capital expenditures


(2,511)

Adjusted Free Cash Flow from continuing operations (Non-GAAP)


$                    6,605

SOURCE Array Digital Infrastructure, Inc.

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