Array reports second quarter 2026 results

Array updates 2026 guidance

CHICAGO, Aug. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

As previously announced, Array will hold a teleconference on August 7, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. CT. Listen to the call live via the Events & Presentations page of investors.arrayinc.com.

Array Digital Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:AD) reported second quarter operating results.

"Array continues to make nice progress executing across our 2026 priorities," said Anthony Carlson, President and CEO. "The organization remains laser-focused on optimizing our tower operations - as evidenced by our sequential tower tenancy growth. And we continue to monetize our remaining spectrum assets as well as support T-Mobile's integration."

Highlights*

Optimizing tower operations Site rental revenues grew 95% year over year Delivered consecutive quarter over quarter tower tenancy growth

Continuing to close pending sales of wireless spectrum Closed on sale of certain 700 MHz wireless spectrum licenses for total proceeds of $74.8 million on May 5, 2026 Closed on sale of certain 600 MHz wireless spectrum licenses for total proceeds of $86.4 million on May 12, 2026 Closed on sale of certain cellular and other spectrum licenses for total proceeds of $1 billion on June 1, 2026 Issued special dividend of $11 per common share on June 25, 2026

Updated 2026 Guidance Narrowed Revenue range to $205 million - $215 million on higher interim site revenue Increased Adjusted EBITDA range to $220 million - $235 million Capital expenditures range remains unchanged at $25 million - $35 million



* Comparisons are 2Q'25 to 2Q'26 unless otherwise noted.

Array reported total operating revenues from continuing operations of $54.1 million for the second quarter of 2026, versus $28.5 million for the same period one year ago. Net income attributable to Array shareholders and diluted earnings per share from continuing operations were $333.8 million and $3.86, respectively, for the second quarter of 2026 compared to $14.8 million and $0.17, respectively, in the same period one year ago.

Pending transactions

Subsequent to the August 1, 2025 close of the sale of wireless operations, Array reached additional agreements with T-Mobile for the sale of additional spectrum. A significant portion of these closed in May 2026 with approximately $30 million related to 600 MHz and 700 MHz licenses remaining. These additional transactions are expected to close yet in 2026, subject to regulatory approval and customary closing conditions.

DISH Wireless

In September 2025, Array received a letter from DISH Wireless claiming that its obligations under its Master Lease Agreement with Array were excused due to actions taken by the FCC and subsequent agreements to sell spectrum assets. Beginning in the first quarter of 2026, Array no longer recognizes revenue in connection with DISH. In June 2026, DISH Wireless and other DISH entities filed for bankruptcy and Array is monitoring those proceedings.

Recent Development

On May 7, 2026, TDS delivered to the Array Board of Directors a letter setting forth a non-binding proposal to acquire all of the outstanding Array Common Shares that are not owned by TDS (the "Array Proposal"). A special committee of independent and disinterested directors of the Array Board of Directors has been formed to evaluate this proposal. For additional information on the Array Proposal, see TDS' Current Report on Form 8-K, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on May 8, 2026.

2026 Estimated Results

Array's current estimates of full-year 2026 results are shown below. Such estimates represent management's view as of August 7, 2026 and should not be assumed to be current as of any future date. Array undertakes no duty to update such estimates, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that final results will not differ materially from estimated results.



















2026 Estimated Results

















Previous



Current (Dollars in millions)























Total operating revenues















$200-$215



$205-$215 Adjusted OIBDA1 (Non-GAAP)















$50-$65



$60-$75 Adjusted EBITDA1 (Non-GAAP)















$200-$215



$220-$235 Capital expenditures















$25-$35



Unchanged

The following table reconciles EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measures, Net income from continuing operations or Income before income taxes. In providing 2026 estimated results, Array has not completed the below reconciliation to Net income because it does not provide guidance for income taxes. Although potentially significant, Array believes that the impact of income taxes cannot be reasonably predicted; therefore, Array is unable to provide such guidance.







Actual Results

2026 Estimated

Results

Six Months Ended June 30, 2026

Year Ended

December 31, 2025 (Dollars in millions)









Net income from continuing operations (GAAP) N/A

$517

$172 Add back:









Income tax expense (benefit) N/A

168

(31) Income before income taxes (GAAP) $775-$790

$686

$141 Add back or deduct:









Interest expense 45

18

28 Depreciation, amortization and accretion 50

27

48 EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1 $870-$885

$731

$218 Add back or deduct:









Expenses related to strategic alternatives review —

8

2 Loss on impairment of licenses —

—

48 (Gain) loss on asset disposals, net —

5

2 (Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net (585)

(566)

(6) Short-term imputed spectrum lease income (65)

(58)

(69) Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1 $220-$235

$119

$194 Deduct:









Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities 145

75

174 Interest and dividend income 15

11

19 Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)1 $60-$75

$33

$1

Numbers may not foot due to rounding.



1







EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are defined as net income from continuing operations adjusted for the items set forth in the

reconciliation above. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are not measures of financial performance under Generally Accepted

Accounting Principles in the United States (GAAP) and should not be considered as alternatives to Net income or Cash flows from operating

activities, as indicators of cash flows or as measures of liquidity. Array does not intend to imply that any such items set forth in the reconciliation

above are infrequent or unusual; such items may occur in the future. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA as

measurements of profitability, and therefore reconciliations to Net income are deemed appropriate. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA and

Adjusted OIBDA are useful measures of Array's operating results before significant recurring non-cash charges, nonrecurring expenses, gains

and losses, and other items as presented above as they provide additional relevant and useful information to investors and other users of Array's

financial data in evaluating the effectiveness of its operations and underlying business trends in a manner that is consistent with management's

evaluation of business performance. Adjusted EBITDA shows adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and accretion,

gains and losses while Adjusted OIBDA reduces this measure further to exclude Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities and Interest and

dividend income in order to more effectively show the performance of operating activities excluding investment activities.

Conference Call Information

Array will hold a conference call on August 7, 2026 at 9:00 a.m. CT.

Access the live call on the Events & Presentations page of investors.arrayinc.com or at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/198119429

Before the call, certain financial and statistical information to be discussed during the call will be posted to investors.arrayinc.com. The call will be archived on the Events & Presentations page of investors.arrayinc.com.

About Array

Array Digital Infrastructure, Inc. is a leading owner and operator of shared wireless communications infrastructure in the United States. Array owns 4,456 cell towers in 19 states and enables the deployment of 5G and other wireless technologies throughout the country. As of June 30, 2026, Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. owned approximately 81.9% of Array.

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: All information set forth in this news release, except historical and factual information, represents forward-looking statements. This includes all statements about the company's plans, beliefs, estimates, and expectations. These statements are based on current estimates, projections, and assumptions, which involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that may affect these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: whether any transaction related to the TDS non-binding proposal delivered to the Array Board of Directors to acquire all of the outstanding Array Common Shares not owned by TDS will be accepted, rejected, consummated, or abandoned; whether any such transaction, if accepted or completed, will result in additional value for Array or its shareholders and whether the process could result in adverse impacts on Array's businesses; the manner in which Array's remaining business is conducted; strategic decisions regarding the tower business; whether the additional spectrum license sales to T-Mobile are consummated; whether Array can monetize its remaining spectrum assets; competition in the tower industry; economic and business risks associated with fixed rate annual escalators on colocation revenue contracts; Array's reliance on a small number of tenants for a substantial portion of its revenue; the ability to attract people of outstanding talent; inability to protect rights to the land under towers; changes in demand, consumer preferences and perceptions, price competition, or cost; advances or changes in technology; impacts of costs, integration issues or other factors associated with acquisitions, divestitures or exchanges of properties; uncertainties in Array's future cash flows and liquidity and access to the capital markets; the ability to make payments on indebtedness or comply with the terms of debt covenants; conditions in the U.S. telecommunications industry; the value of assets and investments, including significant investments in wireless operating entities that Array does not control; pending and future litigation; cyber-attacks or other breaches of network or information technology security; control by TDS; disruption in credit or other financial markets; deterioration of U.S. or global economic conditions; and extreme weather events. Investors are encouraged to consider these and other risks and uncertainties that are more fully described under "Risk Factors" in the most recent filing of Array's Form 10-K as updated by any Form 10-Q filed subsequent to such Form 10-K.

Array Digital Infrastructure, Inc. Summary Operating Data (Unaudited) As of or for the Quarter Ended 6/30/2026

3/31/2026

12/31/2025

9/30/2025 Capital expenditures from continuing operations (thousands) $ 3,895

8,645

12,933

7,927 Owned towers 4,456

4,452

4,450

4,449 Number of colocations1 4,362

4,290

4,572

4,517 Tower tenancy rate2 0.98

0.96

1.03

1.02

















1 Represents instances where a third-party leases space on a company-owned tower. Includes T-Mobile MLA committed site minimum of 2,015.

Excludes Interim Sites whereby T-Mobile is leasing up to 1,800 sites for a period of up to 30 months subject to the terms and conditions of the

MLA. As of March 31, 2026, the Number of colocations and the Tower tenancy rate exclude DISH Wireless due to the low probability of

fulfilling its lease commitments. 2

Calculated as total number of colocations divided by total number of towers. Includes T-Mobile MLA committed site minimum of 2,015. Excludes Interim Sites whereby T-Mobile is leasing up to 1,800 sites for a period of up to 30 months subject to the terms and conditions of the MLA. As of March 31, 2026, the Number of colocations and the Tower tenancy rate exclude DISH Wireless due to the low probability of fulfilling its lease commitments. Normalized to exclude DISH, tenancy ratios would have been 0.95 and 0.94 for December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2025, respectively.

Array Digital Infrastructure, Inc.







Consolidated Statement of Operations Highlights







(Unaudited)





















Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,





2026

2025

2026 vs. 2025

2026

2025

2026 vs. 2025 (Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)





















Operating revenues





















Site rental $ 53,175

$ 27,230

95 %

$ 104,199

$ 53,825

94 % Services 895

1,299

(31) %

1,883

1,688

12 % Total operating revenues 54,070

28,529

90 %

106,082

55,513

91 %























Operating expenses





















Cost of operations (excluding Depreciation, amortization and accretion reported below) 23,497

19,396

21 %

45,106

35,687

26 % Selling, general and administrative 22,906

19,337

18 %

35,651

48,537

(27) % Depreciation, amortization and accretion 14,428

11,999

20 %

27,032

23,992

13 % (Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 3,809

(313)

N/M

4,713

(87)

N/M (Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net (409,833)

(3,700)

N/M

(566,468)

(4,800)

N/M Total operating expenses (345,193)

46,719

N/M

(453,966)

103,329

N/M























Operating income (loss) 399,263

(18,190)

N/M

560,048

(47,816)

N/M























Other income (expense)





















Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities 34,726

41,714

(17) %

75,135

77,641

(3) % Interest and dividend income 6,431

3,701

74 %

10,653

6,358

68 % Interest expense (10,860)

(3,711)

N/M

(18,040)

(7,378)

N/M Short-term imputed spectrum lease income 23,770

—

N/M

57,970

—

N/M Other, net (13)

—

N/M

(26)

—

N/M Total other income 54,054

41,704

30 %

125,692

76,621

64 %























Income before income taxes 453,317

23,514

N/M

685,740

28,805

N/M Income tax expense 115,870

8,415

N/M

168,268

8,222

N/M Net income from continuing operations 337,447

15,099

N/M

517,472

20,583

N/M Less: Net income from continuing operations attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of tax 3,677

326

N/M

3,870

1,127

N/M Net income from continuing operations attributable to Array shareholders 333,770

14,773

N/M

513,602

19,456

N/M























Net income from discontinued operations 25,114

17,098

47 %

23,077

31,300

(26) % Less: Net income from discontinued operations attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of tax 188

375

(50) %

188

1,013

(81) % Net income from discontinued operations attributable to Array shareholders 24,926

16,723

49 %

22,889

30,287

(24) %























Net income 362,561

32,197

N/M

540,549

51,883

N/M Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of tax 3,865

701

N/M

4,058

2,140

90 % Net income attributable to Array shareholders $ 358,696

$ 31,496

N/M

$ 536,491

$ 49,743

N/M























Basic weighted average shares outstanding 86,482

85,779

1 %

86,449

85,459

1 %























Basic earnings per share from continuing operations attributable to Array shareholders $ 3.86

$ 0.17

N/M

$ 5.94

$ 0.23

N/M Basic earnings per share from discontinued operations attributable to Array shareholders $ 0.29

$ 0.20

48 %

$ 0.27

$ 0.35

(25) % Basic earnings per share attributable to Array shareholders $ 4.15

$ 0.37

N/M

$ 6.21

$ 0.58

N/M























Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 86,510

87,784

(1) %

86,499

87,947

(2) %























Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations attributable to Array shareholders $ 3.86

$ 0.17

N/M

$ 5.94

$ 0.22

N/M Diluted earnings per share from discontinued operations attributable to Array shareholders $ 0.29

$ 0.19

51 %

$ 0.26

$ 0.35

(23) % Diluted earnings per share attributable to Array shareholders $ 4.15

$ 0.36

N/M

$ 6.20

$ 0.57

N/M



N/M - Percentage change not meaningful

Array Digital Infrastructure, Inc. Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

Six Months Ended June 30,

2026

2025 (Dollars in thousands)





Cash flows from operating activities





Net income $ 540,549

$ 51,883 Net income from discontinued operations 23,077

31,300 Net income from continuing operations 517,472

20,583 Add (deduct) adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows from operating activities





Depreciation, amortization and accretion 27,032

23,992 Bad debts expense 196

415 Stock-based compensation expense 540

1,694 Deferred income taxes, net (203,326)

(1,050) Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities (75,135)

(77,641) Distributions from unconsolidated entities 66,553

87,938 (Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 4,713

(87) (Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net (566,468)

(4,800) Other operating activities 225

67 Changes in assets and liabilities from operations





Accounts receivable 4,367

(10,279) Accounts payable (3,431)

(2,254) Customer deposits and deferred revenues (56,735)

194 Accrued taxes 288,663

(11,980) Accrued interest (390)

(8) Other assets and liabilities (17,473)

(26,864) Net cash used in operating activities - continuing operations (13,197)

(80) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities - discontinued operations (5,791)

484,669 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (18,988)

484,589







Cash flows from investing activities





Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment (19,629)

(11,463) Cash paid for licenses —

(4,145) Cash received from divestitures 2,185,801

— Other investing activities —

1,301 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities - continuing operations 2,166,172

(14,307) Net cash used in investing activities - discontinued operations —

(135,561) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 2,166,172

(149,868)







Cash flows from financing activities





Repayment of long-term debt —

(12,000) Tax withholdings, net of cash receipts, for stock-based compensation awards (2,068)

(35,250) Repurchase of Common Shares —

(21,360) Dividends paid to Array shareholders (1,836,737)

— Payment of debt issuance costs —

(1,676) Distributions to noncontrolling interests (4,750)

(2,391) Payments to acquire additional interest in subsidiaries (593)

— Other financing activities —

(589) Net cash used in financing activities - continuing operations (1,844,148)

(73,266) Net cash used in financing activities - discontinued operations —

(19,703) Net cash used in financing activities (1,844,148)

(92,969)







Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 303,036

241,752







Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash





Beginning of period 113,400

159,142 End of period $ 416,436

$ 400,894

Array Digital Infrastructure, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights (Unaudited)

ASSETS









June 30, 2026

December 31, 2025 (Dollars in thousands)





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 416,436

$ 113,400 Accounts receivable, net 17,831

21,656 Prepaid expenses 2,045

3,216 Other current assets 2,434

6,515 Total current assets 438,746

144,787







Non-current assets held for sale 47,390

1,591,675







Licenses 1,594,649

1,642,187







Investments in unconsolidated entities 421,607

412,608







Property, plant and equipment, net 374,700

388,999







Operating lease right-of-use assets 467,590

472,995







Other assets and deferred charges 26,677

24,837







Total assets $ 3,371,359

$ 4,678,088

Array Digital Infrastructure, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights (Unaudited)

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY









June 30, 2026

December 31, 2025 (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)





Current liabilities





Current portion of long-term debt $ 8,125

$ 4,063 Accounts payable 41,041

38,395 Customer deposits and deferred revenues 27,515

85,945 Accrued taxes 317,407

16,884 Accrued compensation 1,070

4,322 Short-term operating lease liabilities 16,767

15,294 Current liabilities of discontinued operations 24,856

20,242 Other current liabilities 24,875

14,843 Total current liabilities 461,656

199,988







Deferred liabilities and credits





Deferred income tax liability, net 169,509

387,030 Long-term operating lease liabilities 505,936

509,876 Other deferred liabilities and credits 295,715

336,379







Long-term debt, net 666,757

670,258







Total equity 1,271,786

2,574,557







Total liabilities and equity $ 3,371,359

$ 4,678,088

Array Digital Infrastructure, Inc.

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted OIBDA and AFCF Reconciliations

(Unaudited)

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA

The following table reconciles EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measure, Net income from continuing operations and Income before income taxes.



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025 (Dollars in thousands)













Net income from continuing operations (GAAP) $ 337,447

$ 15,099

$ 517,472

$ 20,583 Add back:













Income tax expense 115,870

8,415

168,268

8,222 Income before income taxes (GAAP) 453,317

23,514

685,740

28,805 Add back:













Interest expense 10,860

3,711

18,040

7,378 Depreciation, amortization and accretion 14,428

11,999

27,032

23,992 EBITDA (Non-GAAP) 478,605

39,224

730,812

60,175 Add back or deduct:













Expenses related to strategic alternatives review 7,391

715

7,578

1,860 (Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 3,809

(313)

4,713

(87) (Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net (409,833)

(3,700)

(566,468)

(4,800) Short-term imputed spectrum lease income (23,770)

—

(57,970)

— Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) 56,202

35,926

118,665

57,148 Deduct:













Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities 34,726

41,714

75,135

77,641 Interest and dividend income 6,431

3,701

10,653

6,358 Other, net (13)

—

(26)

— Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP) $ 15,058

$ (9,489)

$ 32,903

$ (26,851)

Adjusted Free Cash Flow (AFCF)

AFCF is a non-GAAP measure defined as Net income from continuing operations adjusted for the items set forth in the reconciliation below. AFCF is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to Net income from continuing operations or as an indicator of cash flows.

Management believes AFCF is a useful measure of Array's cash generated from operations and its noncontrolling investment interests. The following table reconciles AFCF to the corresponding GAAP measure, Net income from continuing operations. This measure is presented following the sale of Array's wireless operations to T-Mobile on August 1, 2025, at which time the primary business operations for Array changed from providing wireless communications services to a standalone tower company.









Six Months Ended

June 30, 2026 (Dollars in thousands)







Net income from continuing operations (GAAP)





$ 517,472 Add back or deduct:







Income tax expense





168,268 Cash paid for income taxes





(78,623) Stock-based compensation expense





540 Short-term imputed spectrum lease income





(57,970) Amortization of deferred debt charges





655 Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities





(75,135) Distributions from unconsolidated entities





66,553 (Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net





(566,468) (Gain) loss on asset disposals, net





4,713 Depreciation, amortization and accretion





27,032 Expenses related to strategic alternatives review





7,578 Straight line and other non-cash revenue adjustments





(8,310) Straight line expense adjustment





2,811 Maintenance and other capital expenditures





(2,511) Adjusted Free Cash Flow from continuing operations (Non-GAAP)





$ 6,605

SOURCE Array Digital Infrastructure, Inc.