ARROW STRATEGIES NAMED ONE OF CRAIN'S DETROIT BUSINESS BEST PLACES TO WORK IN MICHIGAN

ROYAL OAK, Mich., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arrow Strategies is proud to announce that it has been named one of Crain's Detroit Business's Best Places to Work in Michigan for the 16th time in the company's 24-year history.

The prestigious award recognizes organizations that view their employees as their greatest asset and demonstrate a strong commitment to workplace excellence through outstanding benefits, communication, employee programs, and workplace culture.

"Winning this award year after year reflects the importance we place on our greatest asset, our people," said Jeff Styers, Founder and CEO of Arrow Strategies. "We are committed to creating an environment where employees feel valued, supported, and empowered to succeed."

Arrow Strategies offers a variety of unique employee benefits and workplace perks, including in-office massages, yoga classes, an unlimited paid time off policy, and a comprehensive food and beverage program.

"As a talent acquisition firm, our people are at the heart of everything we do," Styers added. "By investing in our employees and providing an exceptional workplace experience, we are better positioned to help our clients achieve their goals through access to highly skilled, hard-to-find talent. That commitment contributes to stronger retention, greater engagement, and better outcomes for both our employees and our clients."

Arrow Strategies is a national talent acquisition firm specializing in Information Technology, Engineering, and Professional Services staffing solutions. As both a Native American-owned and Veteran-owned company, Arrow Strategies is recognized as one of the nation's leading diverse staffing firms in the country.

Contact: Kelly Chidester

(248) 502-2500

SOURCE Arrow Strategies