Artemis Adolescent Healing Center Expands its Footprint as a Residential Treatment Center for Troubled Teens

With continued growth, Artemis strengthens its ability to provide safe, clinically guided residential treatment for adolescents facing mental health and behavioral challenges.

TUCSON, Ariz., March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As investment in youth mental health continues to grow, Artemis Adolescent Healing Center offers families a trusted option when their child is struggling with alcohol and drug use, mental health conditions, or both at once.

Artemis' Tucson, Arizona-based teen treatment center has now expanded its facilities and increased the number of youth it can serve, responding to a clear and growing need for programs that support young adults. Learn more about their evidence-based adolescent treatment services here.

Artemis offers a range of evidence-based teen treatment programs at its upscale adolescent residential treatment center facilities.

Addressing Growing Needs in Youth Behavioral Health

"With ten additional beds added for our teen residential treatment clients, Artemis can now serve the critical needs of more adolescents, not only in Pima County but also those arriving from across the United States in search of specialized care," said Laura Tyndall, Clinical Director (PMHNP, LCSW).

Artemis has added beds and upgraded its facilities as part of a major expansion of its residential treatment center for troubled teens . The growth creates more room for both inpatient and outpatient clients, allowing the center to serve more teens from Pima County, Arizona, as well as families traveling from other parts of the country.

This expansion is a direct response to increasing demand for comprehensive mental health and substance use treatment for adolescents in Arizona and the US as a whole.

An Upscale and Supportive Environment Designed for Young People

The expanded facilities are designed with the whole teen in mind; not just their clinical needs, but their overall well-being. Amenities added include:

A half basketball court in Phoenix Suns colors

A tennis court

A pool with water features

A chipping and putting green

These spaces give teens healthy outlets that support their recovery and work alongside the center's treatment programs. And the expansion demonstrates Artemis Adolescent Healing Center's ongoing commitment to providing quality care to teens facing serious challenges.

A Focus on Supporting Family and Communities in Arizona and Nationwide

Artemis understands that when a teen struggles with mental health or substance use, the impact reaches far beyond the young person struggling; it also affects parents, siblings, and the broader community.

That's why their programs include dedicated support for parents and loved ones, offered alongside inpatient and outpatient treatment for teens. This approach reflects the center's belief that lasting recovery depends on healing the whole family system.

Families and providers can get more information through the center's website or by calling anytime for a confidential conversation.

Media Contact: Christina Vignery, Director of Business Development and Admissions, [email protected]

Artemis Adolescent Healing Center is a Joint Commission-accredited organization that offers programs for teen addiction treatment, teen mental health treatment, and services for dually diagnosed clients aged 12 to 17.

SOURCE Artemis Adolescent Healing Center