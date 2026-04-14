ARTHEx Biotech Announces Participation at the 25th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

VALENCIA, Spain, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ARTHEx Biotech, a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing RNA-based therapeutics for neuromuscular disorders, today announced its participation in the 25th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference, taking place April 13-16, 2026.

Company management will meet with investors in one-on-one meetings during the conference.

About ARTHEx Biotech

ARTHEx Biotech is a clinical-stage company developing targeted RNA medicines designed to precisely modulate gene expression. Its proprietary platform, BOOST-ONÔ, pairs selective oligonucleotides with enhanced tissue delivery to reach skeletal muscle, heart, and brain. Its lead program, ATX-01, is in clinical evaluation for myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1), a rare neuromuscular disorder, in the Phase I/IIa ArthemiR™ trial. Building on this foundation, ARTHEx is advancing a pipeline of therapies for additional areas of high unmet need across muscular, CNS and cardiac diseases.

The Company headquarters are in Valencia, Spain.

For more information on ArthemiR™, please visit https://www.arthemir.com or https://clintrials.gov. For more information, please visit www.arthexbiotech.com and engage with us on LinkedIn.

Company Contact Investor and Media Contact Frédéric Legros Amy Conrad Executive Chairman and CEO Juniper Point [email protected] [email protected] +33679495790 +1 858-366-3243

SOURCE ARTHEx Biotech