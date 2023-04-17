Artichokes market size to grow by USD 260.16 thousand between 2022 and 2027; Growth driven by growing organized retail sector - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The artichokes market size will grow by USD 260.16 thousand between 2022 and 2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.05% during the forecast period. The market is driven by the growing organized retail sector. Over the years, organized retailing has grown significantly worldwide with the establishment of several supermarkets, hypermarkets, and specialty stores. Hypermarkets and supermarkets are the two major offline distribution channels for fruits and vegetables, including artichokes. These stores have allowed customers to choose from a wide range of products. The rise in the number of organized retailers has created more shelf space for organic and inorganic artichokes. In addition, vendors are continuously strengthening their distribution networks through organized retail to drive more sales. All these factors are driving the growth of the market. The report also offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends, and drivers. Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Artichokes Market 2023-2027

Artichokes Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis

The global artichokes market is concentrated. The market comprises several global, regional, and local players. Vendors are coming up with different new varieties of artichokes in the market. They are investing in research and development to develop new products and new packaging formats. Vendors are competing based on numerous factors, such as price, quality, innovation, and distribution. All these factors will intensify the competition in the market over the forecast period. Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:

CAPRICHOS DEL PALADAR SLU - The company offers artichoke products such as Artichoke Flower in Extra Virgin Olive Oil with no added oil, Artichoke Flower in Oil B40, and Artichoke bottoms confit in oil.

- The company offers artichoke products such as Artichoke Flower in Extra Virgin Olive Oil with no added oil, Artichoke Flower in Oil B40, and Artichoke bottoms confit in oil. Del Monte Foods Inc. - The company offers artichoke products such as Whole Artichoke Hearts.

- The company offers artichoke products such as Whole Artichoke Hearts. Dole plc - The company offers artichoke products such as Fresh Vegetable Artichoke.

- The company offers artichoke products such as Fresh Vegetable Artichoke. Gaia Herbs Inc. - The company offers artichoke products such as Cleanse and Detox Herbal Tea, Liver Cleanse, and Liver Cleanse Herbal Tea.

- The company offers artichoke products such as Cleanse and Detox Herbal Tea, Liver Cleanse, and Liver Cleanse Herbal Tea. General Mills Inc .

Greenyard NV

Hawaii Pharm LLC

Herrrawi Group

Master Fruit srl

Nutra Green Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

Ocean Mist Farms

Ole

Sa Marigosa Societa Consortile Arl

Semplice Agricola F.lli Piras

Kings Plant Barn

Artichokes Market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The soft skills training market report covers the following areas:

Artichokes Market 2023-2027: Key Trend

The increasing demand for organic fruits and vegetables is identified as the key trend in the market. Consumers worldwide are exhibiting an increased preference for organic fruits and vegetables owing to their health benefits. Organic food is gaining popularity as they are free from synthetic fertilizers, chemical pesticides, artificial substances, or genetic engineering. Organic farming also improves soil nutrients, resulting in high-quality agricultural products grown in such soils. The growing popularity of organic food has encouraged market players to offer food products made of organic artichokes. They are targeting customers that seek healthy food products made from flavorful and organic ingredients. This trend is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Artichokes Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

End-user

Food and Beverages



Pharmaceuticals



Personal Care and Cosmetics

By Product Type

Fresh



Canned



Frozen

Geography

Europe



North America



Middle East and Africa

and

APAC



South America

The market growth in the food and beverages segment will be significant over the forecast period. The increased health consciousness among consumers has created a strong demand for healthy foods. In addition, changes in consumer lifestyles have led to a shift in the adoption of healthy eating habits. Artichokes-based food and beverages provide various health benefits when consumed in sufficient amounts. They help in preventing major diseases such as cancer. Artichokes are also great sources of vitamins such as C and K and many other dietary fibers such as folate. Such health benefits have increased the use of artichokes in the food and beverage industry, which is driving the growth of the segment.

Europe will account for 46% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market is driven by the high disposable income of the population and the increasing awareness regarding the health benefits of the consumption of fresh fruits and vegetables. In addition, factors such as the high production of artichokes in Italy and Spain, increased demand and consumption of artichokes, and rising import-export of artichokes drive the growth of the artichokes market in Europe.

Artichokes Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist artichokes market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the artichokes market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the artichokes market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the artichokes market vendors

Artichokes Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.05% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 260.16 thousand Market structure Concentrated YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 2.86 Regional analysis Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, APAC, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 46% Key countries Egypt, Algeria, Italy, Spain, and Peru Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Anklam Extrakt GmbH, CAPRICHOS DEL PALADAR SLU, Del Monte Foods Inc., Dole plc, Gaia Herbs Inc., General Mills Inc., Greenyard NV, Hawaii Pharm LLC, Herrrawi Group, Master Fruit srl, Nutra Green Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Ocean Mist Farms, Ole, Sa Marigosa Societa Consortile Arl, Semplice Agricola F.lli Piras, and Kings Plant Barn Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Consumer Staples Market Reports

