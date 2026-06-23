Artificial Intelligence Solutions Built by People with Capital Deployment, Global Risk & Corporate Strategy Experience

Founders Marcus Benjamin and Charlie Williams will host an exclusive virtual press conference for executives, investors, and leaders in high stakes sectors.

ROCK HILL, S.C., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TMRW AI, a Rock Hill, South Carolina–based company will host a virtual press conference on Wednesday, July 1, 2026, where founders Marcus Benjamin and Charlie Williams will discuss advances, limitations and opportunities in artificial intelligence and give insight on governance, innovation & discovery that could stir new talk in the AI community.

Attend by clicking Virtual Press Conference.

Marcus D. Benjamin, Founder of TMRW

Artificial intelligence has made good on the promise of democratizing intelligence, but what about deployment and benefit in high stakes environments? Many institutions carry significant social, economic, environmental and financial consequence and current systems buffer in this domain.

"A strong list of ultra-qualified AI thought leaders has made public comments about the dangers of AI, the limits of LLMs and the exponential cost of tokenization within agentic frameworks," said Marcus Benjamin, founder and CEO. "To us, these weren't surprises, they're inevitabilities. Artificial intelligence can do what is good for the future and for business, but key components are still missing."

Marcus and Charlie have extensive experience with upper-middle market companies and large corporations. Marcus' experience exists at the intersection of investment advisory, computer science, corporate strategy and futures thinking. Charlie's experience exists at the nexus of quantitative finance, investment banking, risk management and R&D. Each from a global perspective.

According to Williams, "Many AI deployments either fail altogether, or they fail to realize the anticipated gains promised. Capex dollars are committed and the return on investment gets pushed further down the road. For most boards or investment committees, this is unacceptable. Enterprise leaders are right to pause and recalibrate on agentic AI."

The upcoming press event is ideal for enterprise leaders, decision-makers in capital allocation, critical infrastructure, and R&D. Investors are welcome as well.

Event: Virtual Press Conference Date: Wednesday July 1st, 2026 Time: 9:00AM EST | Format: Virtual livestream Registration: CLICK HERE TO REGISTER

TMRW, founded in 2023 by Marcus Benjamin and Charlie Williams, is an artificial intelligence company building platforms upon proprietary technology to redefine governance, innovation and discovery in high-stakes environments. Find out more by visiting tmrw.vsuite.ai

SOURCE TMRW AI