Artisanal PV Launches New Website and Unveils Its Flagship Residential Solar Carport

NEWARK, Del., Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With the launch of a new website Artisanal PV (www.artisanalpv.com) officially marks its entry into the residential solar carport market. Commercial sized solar carports are common for large properties with an abundance of open space, but smaller residential sized units have been slow to gain traction and acceptance. According to their website, Artisanal PV's carport promises to be aesthetically pleasing, while providing power generation for homes and EV charging at a competitive price. The website has a number of renderings suggesting different design possibilities. Their flagship unit

Artisanal PV Solar Carport

"It's a beautiful and thoughtfully designed structure that is unique compared to other offerings on the market. Most other solar carports and pavilions are pretty industrial looking, clunky and unattractive. We designed ours in such a way that they can seamlessly blend in to just about any design style. What we did was create a basic aluminum frame and then ran flanges along the exterior of the structure that provides space for customized material inlays, be it wood molding, tiles, brick veneers," said Ken Fields Founder of Artisanal PV. "We're pretty excited about this idea. According to the National Renewable Energy Laboratory for any number of reasons it's estimated that up to 49 % of our housing stock can't currently install solar panels. Whether the roof is angled properly or not, faces the wrong direction, home owners associations that don't want solar on roofs, historic properties that are protected. We think we've figured out how to address these concerns and get more solar powering more homes."

According to the Artisanal PV website, their flagship solar carport is roughly 18 by 15 feet, covering approximately 270 square feet. It can comfortably accommodate one large SUV or two smaller sedans. The frame has room for twelve standard sized residential solar panels that, depending upon panels used, has 4.8 to 5.2 kilowatts of rated capacity.

Artisanal PV is accepting fully refundable advance reservations for $150. Production is expected to begin in the 4th quarter of 2026 followed by first deliveries in late Spring of 2027.

Media Contact:

Ken Fields

302.202.0509

[email protected]

SOURCE Artisanal PV