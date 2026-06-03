ArtsvilleUSA Launches 'Open // Air' Exhibition Showcasing Outdoor Art by Western North Carolina Artists

ASHEVILLE, N.C., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ArtsvilleUSA, a nonprofit that celebrates the art and artists of Western North Carolina (WNC), will launch its newest virtual exhibition, Open // Air, on Wednesday, June 3, 2026. Curated by Executive Director Elise Wilson, the exhibition showcases outdoor sculptures, installations, and site-specific works by artists based in the 25 counties of WNC. Notably, this is ArtsvilleUSA's inaugural PAVE exhibition. The PAVE (Partner Archival Virtual Exhibition) Program creates enduring digital versions of live shows, ensuring ongoing accessibility and greater exposure for artists.

"Look Homeward Angles" by Robert Winkler Medium: Western red cedar and steel Location: Private collection, Asheville, NC Quilt Garden by NC Arboretum (Julie Guy, NC Arboretum Formal Gardens Curator) Medium: Living plants (3 species) installed within the frame of the quilt Location: NC Arboretum

Featured artists include Melissa Borrell, Elizabeth Brim, Robert Burch, Grace Cathey, Josh Coté, Rachel David, Todd Frahm, Julie Guy (NC Arboretum Formal Gardens Curator), Robert Levin, Dale McEntire, Julie Slattery, and Robert Winkler. Their works, crafted from materials such as wood, stone, wire, glass, and even flowers, are installed in public spaces ranging from town squares to far-flung sculpture gardens.

To encourage rural arts tourism in the post-Helene era, ArtsvilleUSA will also publish a travelogue the following week (Wednesday, June 10) to help visitors map their trips to as many featured works as possible. Highlighted sites include downtown Asheville, downtown Waynesville, Burnsville Town Square, Grovewood Village at the Omni Grove Park Inn, Anvil Arts Sculpture Garden, and the NC Arboretum.

Open // Air invites viewers to explore the exhibition online through the ArtsvilleUSA virtual gallery or embark on a real-world adventure to experience these works firsthand. The exhibition will remain open indefinitely, with all works digitally archived for continued access. For more information, visit ArtsvilleUSA.com or contact Editor-in-Chief Morgan Laurens or Executive Director Elise Wilson.

Click here to download exhibition photos and this press release.

About ArtsvilleUSA

ArtsvilleUSA is an Asheville-based nonprofit arts organization promoting the art and artists of Western North Carolina. ArtsvilleUSA embraces the region's creative culture with a particular focus on craft traditions and contemporary makers. Through exhibitions, podcasts, and stories, ArtsvilleUSA amplifies the voices of artists and organizations across WNC, from Asheville galleries to rural studios and mountain communities. ArtsvilleUSA is owned and operated by the arts non-profit organization Arterial, Inc. For more information, visit ArtsvilleUSA or sign up for our newsletter.

About the PAVE Program

ArtsvilleUSA's PAVE (Partner Archival Virtual Exhibition) Program enables galleries and curators to create enduring digital versions of their live exhibitions. This initiative ensures art shows remain accessible and impactful long after their physical run ends, offering artists greater exposure and new sales opportunities. Contact us if your organization is interested in learning more about the PAVE program.

About Arterial

Arterial is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization on a mission to tell more contemporary stories about the visual and performing arts. Based in Los Angeles, Arterial sponsors and funds arts-related mass media storytelling projects across film, television, podcasts, and digital formats. Since its founding in 2024, Arterial has given grants to NYC filmmakers Logan Hicks and Jeremy Chilnick to finish their documentary The Underbelly Project, to SoCal PBS for their Emmy-winning show Art Bound. In 2025, Arterial became the fiscal sponsor for a new unscripted television show, Art House, raising nearly $50,000 for its pilot. In 2026, Arterial is syndicating 50 hours of arts educational audio and visual content to 1M incarcerated people on the Edovo platform. Arterial also owns and operates arts and crafts discovery platform ArtsvilleUSA.com

Contact: Morgan Laurens

Editor-in-Chief

937-830-3525

[email protected]

www.artsvilleusa.com

SOURCE ArtsvilleUSA