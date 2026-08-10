Arup appoints urban development and infrastructure leader Jee Mee Kim-Diaz to accelerate impact across the Eastern U.S.

Jee Mee Kim-Diaz brings nearly three decades of experience leading transformational urban development and infrastructure projects to help drive Arup's next phase of growth across the Eastern U.S.

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arup, a global built environment consultancy, announced today that Jee Mee Kim-Diaz joins the firm as the Americas East Geography Leader, bringing nearly 30 years of experience leading complex urban development and infrastructure initiatives across the public and private sectors. Based in New York, she will lead more than 600 staff members across Arup's New York, Newark, Boston, Washington D.C., and Chicago offices, guiding one of Arup's largest business units and advancing client, market, and talent leadership across a geography central to Arup's continued growth.

Jee Mee Kim-Diaz

"Jee Mee has spent her career helping cities tackle complex challenges at the intersection of infrastructure, mobility, economic development, and community outcomes. Her experience leading across the public and private sectors, combined with her deep understanding of our key markets, makes her exceptionally well positioned to guide our East Geography through its next chapter of growth and impact," said Scott Russell, Arup's Americas Managing Director. "As Arup deepens its influence across markets shaping the future of cities, including transportation, property, energy, water, healthcare, science, and technology, Jee Mee is poised to elevate the firm's integrated engineering, planning, and advisory capabilities to deliver the greatest value for both clients and communities."

"I'm thrilled with the opportunity to tackle the urgent, interconnected challenges our cities are facing in the nation's most densely populated and economically important region -- aging infrastructure, transit access, climate change, affordability, and decarbonization. I've long admired Arup's ability to bring together technical excellence, creativity, and purpose to help clients navigate these issues at every scale. Arup is a firm whose values align so closely with my own. I look forward to working alongside our clients and partners to create more connected, sustainable and thriving places for people," said Jee Mee, Arup's Americas East Geography Leader.

Jee Mee joins Arup from Arcadis, where she served as New York City metro area city executive. With nearly 30 years of experience steering complex urban development projects in the New York region and cities across the United States, she brings a deep understanding of both public and private-sector priorities. Her portfolio spans some of the region's most significant transportation, civic infrastructure, healthcare, and mixed-use development projects, including the Gateway Hudson Tunnel Program, the Fifth Avenue redesign, Metro-North Penn Station Access, the Brooklyn Tech Triangle, the New York-Presbyterian Hospital master plan, the Second Avenue Subway, Barclays Center, and the World Trade Center redevelopment among others. In her role as Chief Strategy Officer at the New York City Department of Transportation under former Mayor Bill de Blasio, Jee Mee helped advance major city commitments, including 30 miles of protected bike lanes, 28 miles of bus lanes, permanent Open Streets, and forward-looking freight management strategies such as the Blue Highways pilot program.

Jee Mee is an active civic voice helping shape the future of New York and the broader region. Through board positions at the Regional Plan Association, Urban Design Forum, and Urban Land Institute New York, she helps advance conversations around transportation, urban development, and the future competitiveness of cities. She is a recognized thought leader and practitioner on transportation, real estate and economic development, transit-oriented development, and infrastructure funding. In her new role, Jee Mee will work with clients across these sectors and more to help shape the next generation of resilient, sustainable, and economically vibrant communities across the Eastern United States.

About Arup

Arup is a global built environment consultancy delivering work in over 130 countries. We guide, plan and design the future of places and systems, providing extensive technical and advisory expertise to help clients and partners navigate complexity and make decisions that stand up over time. Founded in 1946, for 80 years Arup has helped cities and communities adapt and thrive. Headquartered in London, Arup established its first US office 40 years ago and now has 2,000+ members across 17 offices in the Americas. Today we combine deep local knowledge with global technical expertise, shaping solutions that deliver wider value. By bringing insight and judgement to integrated design, we partner with our clients to build a better future for all. Join us in designing what's next. Learn more at Arup.com.

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