ARUP Laboratories Adds Cyclospora Data to Infectious Disease Dashboard Amid National Outbreak

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As cyclosporiasis cases continue to rise across the United States, ARUP Laboratories has added Cyclospora test positivity data to its National Infectious Disease Test Positivity Trends Dashboard. This addition helps clinicians, laboratories, and public health professionals monitor the cyclosporiasis outbreak and other emerging infectious disease trends nationwide.

ARUP Laboratories observed Cyclospora positivity rates increase from very low levels to unprecedented levels within a short period of time, highlighting the importance of providing clinicians and laboratorians with timely disease surveillance data, said Ben Bradley, MD, PhD, ARUP head of clinical operations for Infectious Disease.

"We designed the dashboard to evolve as new public health needs emerge," said Ben Bradley, MD, PhD, ARUP head of clinical operations for Infectious Disease and medical director of the Institute for Research and Innovation in Infectious Disease Genomic Technologies, High Consequence Pathogen Response, Virology, and Molecular Infectious Diseases. "The scale and rapid growth of this cyclosporiasis outbreak created strong interest from our clients, and adding Cyclospora data allows us to provide near-real-time visibility into disease activity that complements traditional public health reporting."

The dashboard expansion comes as public health officials report rising cyclosporiasis activity. As of July 28, 2026, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) had received reports of 6,707 laboratory-confirmed cases across 45 states and was aware of more than 11,500 additional cases undergoing investigation and analysis.

The National Infectious Disease Test Positivity Trends Dashboard launched in May 2026 as the first tool developed by a U.S. reference laboratory to publicly track laboratory test positivity trends for multiple pathogens. The dashboard features pathogen-specific pages, weekly updates, maps, and charts based on ARUP testing data, and key information highlights designed to help laboratories and clinicians monitor disease activity.

ARUP designed the dashboard with strict privacy safeguards. All information displayed is fully deidentified, and interactivity is intentionally limited to protect patient and client confidentiality.

Access the National Infectious Disease Test Positivity Trends Dashboard.

Read how ARUP's artificial intelligence-enhanced testing aids in diagnosis.

About ARUP Laboratories

Founded in 1984, ARUP Laboratories is a leading national reference laboratory and a nonprofit enterprise of the Spencer Fox Eccles School of Medicine at the University of Utah and its Department of Pathology. ARUP offers more than 3,000 tests and test combinations, ranging from routine screening tests to esoteric molecular and genetic assays. In addition, ARUP is a worldwide leader in innovative laboratory research and development, led by the efforts of the ARUP Institute for Research and Innovation in Diagnostic and Precision Medicine™. ARUP is ISO 15189 and CAP accredited. For more information, visit www.aruplab.com.

Media Contact

Bonnie Stray

801-583-2787 ext. 2823

[email protected]

SOURCE ARUP Laboratories