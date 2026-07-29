Arxis Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results; Raises Full-Year 2026 Guidance

BLOOMFIELD, Conn., July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arxis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARXS)(the "Company" or "Arxis"), a leading designer and manufacturer of proprietary, mission-critical electronic and mechanical engineered components, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Second Quarter 2026 Highlights (all comparisons against the second quarter of 2025, unless otherwise noted):

Revenue of $501 million, up 25%

Net loss of $(5) million, compared to $(29) million; net loss margin of -1.0%, compared to -7.3%

Diluted loss per share of $(0.01)

Adjusted EBITDA (1) of $211 million, up 38%; Adjusted EBITDA margin (1) improved by 390 bps to 42.2%

of $211 million, up 38%; Adjusted EBITDA margin improved by 390 bps to 42.2% Adjusted Net Income (1) of $113 million, up 726%

of $113 million, up 726% Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share (1) of $0.28

of $0.28 Net cash provided by operating activities of $138 million, up 188%; Free Cash Flow(1) of $127 million, up 261%

Raising Full-Year 2026 Guidance (all comparisons against prior guidance midpoint, unless otherwise noted):

Revenue range of $1,960 to $1,980 million, representing a 5% increase

Adjusted EBITDA (1) range of $790 to $800 million, representing a 10% increase

range of $790 to $800 million, representing a 10% increase Adjusted EBITDA margin(1) of approximately 40.4%, an increase of 160 bps

"We continued to execute our disciplined, repeatable acquisition strategy during the quarter with the acquisition of MagCanica and the announced acquisition of Omnetics. Today, we also completed the acquisition of Blue Line Engineering, further expanding our portfolio of highly engineered, mission-critical businesses and strengthening our precision sensing capabilities," said Kevin Perhamus, President and Chief Executive Officer of Arxis.

"Operationally, revenue increased 25% year-over-year, including 21% organic growth, reflecting broad-based demand across our end markets, new business wins, favorable pricing realization, and continued momentum across both of our segments. Adjusted EBITDA(1) increased 38% year-over-year to $211 million, while Adjusted EBITDA margin(1) expanded 390 basis points to 42.2%. Margin expansion reflected the benefits of volume growth, disciplined pricing execution, ongoing productivity initiatives, and the operating leverage of our business model."

"Our focus continues to be supporting our customers, investing in new business opportunities, expanding our content on existing and next-generation platforms, integrating acquired businesses, and executing our long-term value creation strategy. Given our strong first-half performance and improved visibility into the second half of the year, supported by secured purchase orders, completed acquisitions, and continued strength in underlying demand, we are raising our full-year guidance."

(1) Additional detail on non-GAAP financial measures, including reconciliations, is provided in the appendix.

Second Quarter 2026 Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Results



Three Months Ended June 30, (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts) 2026 2025 Change Revenue $501 $400 25 %







Net loss ($5) ($29) NM







Net loss margin -1.0 % -7.3 % NM







Diluted loss per share ($0.01) N/A N/A







Adjusted EBITDA(1) $211 $154 38 %







Adjusted EBITDA margin(1) 42.2 % 38.4 % 390 bps







Adjusted Net Income(1) $113 $14 726 %







Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share(1) $0.28 N/A N/A







Net cash provided by operating activities $138 $48 188 %







Free Cash Flow(1) $127 $35 261 %

NM = not meaningful due to the small prior-year comparison base.

Revenue of $501 million increased 25% year-over-year, including 21% organic growth, reflecting broad-based strength across all of our key end markets. Both the Electronic Components and Mechanical Components segments delivered growth during the quarter, driven by strong demand in Defense & Space and continued favorable trends in Commercial Aerospace and Industrial Technology.

Net loss of ($5) million improved by $24 million year-over-year, with net loss margin of -1.0% compared to -7.3% in the prior-year period. The year-over-year improvement reflected stronger operating performance, while net income was offset by share-based compensation expense associated with the Company's initial public offering.

Adjusted EBITDA(1) increased 38% year-over-year to $211 million, while Adjusted EBITDA margin(1) expanded 390 basis points to 42.2%. The margin expansion was driven by strong operating leverage on higher volumes, favorable pricing realization, and continued execution of productivity and cost management initiatives.

Recent Acquisition Activity

As previously announced, Arxis completed the acquisition of MagCanica, LLC ("MagCanica") on June 1, 2026. MagCanica is a designer and manufacturer of non-contact, high-precision torque sensors that operate under extreme conditions.

Separately, on June 2, 2026, Arxis entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Omnetics Connector Corporation ("Omnetics"), a leading designer and manufacturer of proprietary high-reliability Micro-D-Sub and Nano-D-Sub connectors and interconnect systems used in critical defense and space, commercial aerospace, and medical applications. The transaction remains subject to customary regulatory approvals and closing conditions and is expected to close during the third quarter of 2026.

Subsequent to quarter end, on July 29, 2026, Arxis completed the acquisition of Blue Line Engineering Co. ("Blue Line"), a designer and manufacturer of high-reliability precision position sensors and motion-control systems.

Balance Sheet Update

During the quarter, Arxis completed a repricing of its term loan facility, reducing borrowing costs while preserving balance sheet flexibility.

The transaction is expected to generate approximately $5 million of annualized cash interest savings and further enhance free cash flow conversion. Following the repricing, Arxis ended the quarter with net leverage(1) of 1.8x, providing substantial capacity to continue executing its acquisition strategy.

(1) Additional detail on non-GAAP financial measures, including reconciliations, is provided in the appendix.

Full-Year 2026 Guidance



Raising Full-Year Guidance (Dollars in millions) Current(3) Prior Change at

Midpoint Revenue $1,960 to $1,980 $1,860 to $1,880 +$100







Adjusted EBITDA(2) $790 to $800 $720 to $730 +$70







Adjusted EBITDA margin(2) ~40.4% ~38.8% +160 bps

(2) Arxis has not reconciled its full-year 2026 guidance related to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin to its most directly comparable forward looking GAAP financial measure because such information is not available, and management cannot reliably predict all of the necessary components of such GAAP measure without unreasonable effort or expense. (3) Includes Micro-Tronics, MagCanica, and Blue Line acquisitions.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

Arxis will host an investor conference call to discuss its second quarter results at 9:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, July 30, 2026. A live webcast of the call, along with related presentation materials, will be available on the News & Events section of the Company's website at https://ir.arxis.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the call.

About Arxis

Arxis is a leading designer and manufacturer of proprietary, mission-critical electronic and mechanical components for aerospace and defense, medical technology, and specialized industrial markets. Leveraging significant intellectual property and world-class engineering and operational capabilities, Arxis designs and delivers innovative solutions that address its customers' most complex performance needs. Arxis is a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management. For more information, visit www.arxis.com.

About Arcline Investment Management

Arcline Investment Management is a private investment firm with over $30 billion in assets under management. Arcline seeks to build the next generation of Industrial Compounders – market-leading, mission-critical industrial platforms designed to consistently compound earnings over decades. For more information, visit www.arcline.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes certain "non-GAAP financial measures," which are financial measures that either exclude or include amounts that are not excluded or included in the most directly comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"), including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share, Free Cash Flow, and Net Leverage. We use these non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate our business operations.

The non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release are supplemental measures of our performance and our liquidity that we believe help investors understand our financial condition and operating results and assess our future prospects. We believe that presenting these non-GAAP financial measures, in addition to the corresponding U.S. GAAP financial measures, are important supplemental measures that exclude non-cash or other items that may not be indicative of or are unrelated to our core operating results and the overall health of our company. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors greater transparency to the information used by management for its operational decision-making and allow investors to see our results "through the eyes of management." We further believe that providing this information assists our investors in understanding our operating performance and the methodology used by management to evaluate and measure such performance. When read in conjunction with our U.S. GAAP results, these non-GAAP financial measures provide a baseline for analyzing trends in our underlying businesses and can be used by management as one basis for financial, operational, and planning decisions. Finally, these measures are often used by analysts and other interested parties to evaluate companies in our industry.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before interest expense, net, income tax expense (benefit), and depreciation and amortization, further adjusted for certain non-cash items that we may record each period, as well as non-recurring items such as transaction costs and other deal related expenses, acquisition and integration costs, restructuring costs, share-based compensation expense, and other income and expense adjustments that are non-recurring, non-operational, or not reflective of core operating performance, when applicable. We define Adjusted EBITDA margin as Adjusted EBITDA divided by Revenue. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are important metrics for management and investors as they remove the impact of items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating results or the overall health of our company and allows for consistent comparison of our operating results over time and relative to our peers.

We define Adjusted Net Income as net income (loss) adjusted to exclude amortization of intangible assets, acquisition and integration costs, restructuring costs, transaction and other deal related expenses, share-based compensation expense, and other items that management does not consider indicative of the Company's core operating performance, together with the related income tax effects of these adjustments. Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share is calculated by dividing Adjusted Net Income attributable to common stockholders by the diluted weighted-average number of common shares outstanding during the applicable period. We believe Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share provide investors with useful supplemental measures for evaluating the Company's underlying operating performance and comparing results across periods.

We define Free Cash Flow as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less capital expenditures. We believe this measure allows management and investors to evaluate the capacity of our operations to generate cash that is available to service debt and make strategic investments and acquisitions.

We define Net Leverage as net debt divided by Adjusted EBITDA for the trailing twelve-month period. Net debt is calculated as total debt, less cash and cash equivalents. We believe this measure allows us to evaluate our capital structure, indebtedness, and ability to service debt.

Management recognizes that these non-GAAP financial measures have limitations, including that they may be calculated differently by other companies or may be used under different circumstances or for different purposes, thereby affecting their comparability from company to company. To compensate for these and the other limitations discussed below, management does not consider these measures in isolation from or as alternatives to the comparable financial measures determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The reconciliations to their most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures follow. Readers should review the reconciliations below and should not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business. Unless otherwise noted, tables are presented in U.S. dollars in thousands. Certain columns and rows within tables may not add due to the use of rounded numbers. Percentages presented in this report are calculated from the underlying numbers in thousands.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other securities laws that are subject to risks and uncertainties. These statements may include words such as "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "estimate", "guidance", "will", "may," and negatives or derivatives of these or similar expressions.

These forward-looking statements reflect our current expectations, are based on judgments and assumptions, are inherently uncertain and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which could cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from current expectations. Some of the risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the concentration of our business on the aerospace and defense industries; the unique business risks of supplying products to companies contracting with the U.S. government; the significant competition that we face; our industry's rapid change; any decline or lower-than-anticipated growth of the markets into which we sell our products and services; cost overruns; the availability and pricing of certain components and raw materials from suppliers; inflation; our products may not operate as intended; our decentralized organizational structure; our indebtedness and the restrictive covenants under the agreements governing our indebtedness; our ability to comply with the extensive governmental regulation to which we are subject; our ability to maintain our government or industry approvals; product liability lawsuits and product recalls; our ability to obtain, maintain, protect and enforce our intellectual property and proprietary rights on which our business depends; our ability to realize the anticipated benefits from our recent reorganization; and the significant transaction costs that we have incurred and expect to continue to incur in connection with our recent reorganization and as a public company.

These or other uncertainties may cause our actual future results to be materially different than those expressed in our forward-looking statements, and these and other factors are more fully discussed under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those set forth in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. We do not undertake any obligation to update or revise our forward-looking statements except as may be required by law or regulation. This press release also includes certain forward-looking projected financial information that is based on current estimates and forecasts. Actual results could differ materially.

Contact:

Investor Relations

[email protected]

+1 860-243-7100 (Select 1 for Arxis)

Table 1: Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share amounts)





Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2026

2025

2026

2025 Revenue

$ 500,728

$ 400,444

$ 959,586

$ 780,523 Cost of revenue

238,127

202,830

462,142

419,998 Gross profit

262,601

197,614

497,444

360,525 Selling, general and administrative expenses

193,633

80,578

281,950

149,204 Amortization of intangible assets

36,284

34,183

72,307

68,263 Operating income

32,684

82,853

143,187

143,058 Interest expense, net

39,427

57,356

83,385

125,616 Other income, net

(5,329)

(3,589)

(7,796)

(4,818) Net income (loss) before income taxes

(1,414)

29,086

67,598

22,260 Income tax expense

3,495

58,342

19,198

55,840 Net income (loss)

$ (4,909)

$ (29,256)

$ 48,400

$ (33,580)

















Net loss per common share, basic and diluted

$ (0.01)

N/A

$ (0.01) (1) N/A Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted

401,813,695 (2) N/A

401,813,695 (2) N/A



























(1) Only represents net loss per common share, basic and diluted for the three months ended June 30, 2026, which represents the period during which the Company had common stock outstanding. See "Note 1. Organization and Nature of Operations" and "Note 16. Net Income (Loss) Per Share" for additional details. (2) Weighted-average common shares outstanding is calculated based on the shares issued in connection with the Reorganization reflected as outstanding starting on April 1, 2026 and the shares issued in the IPO starting on April 16, 2026.

Table 2: Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited, in thousands, except share amounts)





June 30, 2026

December 31, 2025 Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 494,693

$ 250,303 Accounts receivable, net

273,366

216,936 Contract assets

81,441

67,780 Inventories

337,700

315,604 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

48,123

57,058 Total current assets

1,235,323

907,681 Property, plant and equipment, net

405,485

397,929 Intangible assets, net

2,448,201

2,429,879 Goodwill

2,799,108

2,745,351 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

64,951

64,651 Other assets

53,584

50,943 Total assets

$ 7,006,652

$ 6,596,434









Liabilities and stockholders' and members' equity







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$ 67,094

$ 56,467 Contract liabilities, current

23,176

30,027 Operating lease liabilities, current

11,091

10,584 Debt, current

119

26,853 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

135,502

163,230 Total current liabilities

236,982

287,161 Debt, noncurrent

1,718,018

2,606,459 Contract liabilities, noncurrent

1,270

1,414 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent

54,142

53,798 Deferred tax liabilities

383,137

384,420 Other long-term liabilities

145,545

139,124 Total liabilities

2,539,094

3,472,376



















Class A Common Stock, $0.01 par value, 3,500,000,000 shares authorized;

77,712,735 issued; 76,797,587 outstanding as of June 30, 2026

777

— Class B Common Stock, $0.01 par value, 3,500,000,000 shares authorized;

340,676,783 issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2026

3,407

— Class C Common Stock, $0.01 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized; no

shares issued or outstanding as of June 30, 2026

—

— Convertible Common Stock, $0.01 par value, 1 share authorized; 1 share issued

and outstanding as of June 30, 2026

—

— Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued

or outstanding as of June 30, 2026

—

— Additional paid-in capital

4,512,250

— Accumulated deficit

(16,112)

— Accumulated other comprehensive income

1,875

— Treasury stock, at cost, 915,148 shares

(34,639)

— Members' equity

—

3,124,058 Total stockholders' and members' equity

4,467,558

3,124,058 Total liabilities and stockholders' and members' equity

$ 7,006,652

$ 6,596,434

Table 3: Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited, in thousands)





Six Months Ended June 30,



2026

2025 Cash flow from operating activities:







Net income (loss)

$ 48,400

$ (33,580) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

103,556

98,093 Amortization of deferred financing cost and accretion of paid-in-kind interest

2,576

3,190 Amortization of inventory fair value adjustment

1,437

18,177 Loss (gain) on sale and disposal of assets

(101)

9,958 Share-based compensation expense

102,064

4,536 Interest rate hedges change in fair value

(4,637)

5,770 Deferred income taxes

(1,004)

(2,143) Loss on extinguishment of debt

11,447

15,535 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of business acquisitions:







Accounts receivable

(52,034)

(27,301) Inventories

(17,859)

(32,954) Prepaid expenses and other current assets

9,096

(5,112) Accounts payable

11,119

(4,393) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

(26,143)

17,732 Contract assets and liabilities

(20,688)

(6,504) All other assets and liabilities

7,502

7,466 Other operating activities, net

(377)

135 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

174,354

68,605 Cash flow from investing activities:







Capital expenditures

(22,290)

(21,395) Proceeds from sale and disposal of assets, net of cash sold

147

2,187 Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired

(185,817)

(152,639) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(207,960)

(171,847) Cash flow from financing activities:







Net proceeds from issuance of common stock

1,227,753

— Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards

(34,639)

— Proceeds from issuance of debt

25,000

2,784,000 Repayments of debt

(952,809)

(2,598,348) Payments of debt financing fees

—

(38,907) Issuance of related party notes receivable

—

(3,000) Settlement of related party notes receivable(1)

5,426

1,500 Repayments of related party payables

—

(7,000) Distributions

(332)

(351,119) Contributions

11,344

385,000 Other financing activities, net

(2,519)

(845) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

279,224

171,281 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(1,228)

(8,338) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

244,390

59,701 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period

250,303

110,838 Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period

$ 494,693

$ 170,539

Table 4: Reconciliation of Net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin (Unaudited, in thousands except for percentages)





Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2026

2025

2026

2025 Net income (loss)

$ (4,909)

$ (29,256)

$ 48,400

$ (33,580) Interest expense, net

39,427

57,356

83,385

125,616 Income tax expense (benefit)

3,495

58,342

19,198

55,840 Depreciation and amortization

52,028

49,099

103,556

98,093 Acquisition and integration costs(1)

715

1,214

1,437

19,963 Restructuring costs(2)

—

738

270

2,475 Transaction and other deal related expenses(3)

1,819

4,074

9,044

4,955 Share-based compensation expense(4)

107,111

2,206

109,591

4,536 Other non-recurring adjustments(5)

11,812

9,901

11,812

9,901 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 211,498

$ 153,674

$ 386,693

$ 287,799 Revenue

$ 500,728

$ 400,444

$ 959,586

$ 780,523 Adjusted EBITDA Margin

42.2 %

38.4 %

40.3 %

36.9 %



























(1) Represents costs incurred to integrate acquired businesses and product lines into our operations, facility relocation costs, rebranding, system implementation costs and employee expenses related to acquisitions. This also includes amortization expenses of inventory step-up recorded in connection with purchase accounting of acquired businesses. (2) Represents severance, facility consolidation/closure costs and other charges associated with restructuring programs. (3) Represents third-party transaction-related costs for acquisitions comprising deal fees, legal, financial and tax due diligence expenses and valuation costs that are required to be expensed as incurred. (4) Represents the compensation expense under our share-based plans and deferred compensation plans. Includes $7.5 million for employer taxes related to vested RSUs for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026. (5) Represents other income and expense adjustments that are non-recurring, non-operational or not reflective of core performance, such as loss on disposal of assets, commercial commitments or legal settlements, income from transition services agreements and non-operational pension impacts. Includes $13.3 million of expense related to the Convertible-Related Tax Receivable Agreement for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026.

Table 5: Reconciliation of Net income (loss) to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share (Unaudited, in thousands except share and per share amounts)





Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2026

2025

2026

2025 Net income (loss)

$ (4,909)

$ (29,256)

$ 48,400

$ (33,580) Amortization of intangible assets

36,284

34,183

72,307

68,263 Acquisition and integration costs

715

1,214

1,437

19,963 Restructuring costs

—

738

270

2,475 Transaction and other deal related expenses

1,819

4,074

9,044

4,955 Share-based compensation expense

107,111

2,206

109,591

4,536 Other non-recurring adjustments

11,812

9,901

11,812

9,901 Tax adjustment(1)

(39,625)

(9,359)

(51,361)

(19,696) Adjusted Net Income

$ 113,207

$ 13,701

$ 201,500

$ 56,817

















Adjusted Net Income Post-IPO

$ 113,207

N/A

$ 113,207 (2) N/A Less: undistributed income allocated to participating securities

—

N/A

— (2) N/A Adjusted Net Income attributable to common stockholders

$ 113,207

N/A

$ 113,207

N/A

















Net loss per common share, basic and diluted

$ (0.01)

N/A

$ (0.01) (2) N/A Adjusted Net Income per common share, diluted(3)

$ 0.28

N/A

$ 0.28 (2) N/A Adjusted weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted(3)

407,505,928

N/A

407,505,928

N/A



























(1) The tax adjustment represents the income tax effect of the adjustments at the applicable effective tax rate. Share-based compensation expense is excluded from Adjusted Net Income, and therefore, we have excluded the impact that share-based compensation expense has on the effective tax rate for determining Adjusted Net Income. (2) Only represents Adjusted Net Income, undistributed income allocated to participating securities, Adjusted Net Income attributable to common stockholders, net loss per common share, basic and diluted, and Adjusted Net Income per common share, diluted for the three months ended June 30, 2026, which represents the period during which the Company had common stock outstanding. (3) Adjusted Net Income per common share is calculated as Adjusted Net Income attributable to common stockholders divided by the adjusted weighted-average number of common shares outstanding, diluted during the period (which represents the weighted average common shares outstanding plus the effect of dilutive common share equivalents based on the most dilutive result of the if-converted and two-class methods).

Table 6: Reconciliation of Net cash provided by operating activities to Free Cash Flow (Unaudited, in thousands)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 137,885

$ 47,843

$ 174,354

$ 68,605 Less:













Capital expenditures (10,587)

(12,600)

(22,290)

(21,395) Free Cash Flow $ 127,298

$ 35,244

$ 152,064

$ 47,210

Table 7: Net Leverage Reconciliation (Unaudited, except for multiples)

(in thousands, except multiples)

June 30, 2026

March 31, 2026

December 31, 2025 Total debt

$ 1,718,137

$ 2,652,495

$ 2,633,312 Add: Unamortized deferred financing costs

15,523

27,225

28,159 Less: Cash and cash equivalents

(494,693)

(238,918)

(250,303) Total net debt

$ 1,238,967

$ 2,440,802

$ 2,411,168 Net income(1)

127,969

103,622

45,989 Adjusted EBITDA(2)

670,198

612,374

571,304 Total debt to net income

13.4x

25.6x

57.3x Net Leverage

1.8x

4.0x

4.2x



























(1) Represents Net income for the trailing twelve-month period. Net income for the trailing twelve-month period ended June 30, 2026, is calculated as Net income for the year ended December 31, 2025, less Net income (loss) for the six months ended June 30, 2025, plus Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2026. (2) Represents Adjusted EBITDA for the trailing twelve-month period. Adjusted EBITDA for the trailing twelve-month period ended June 30, 2026, is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2025, less Adjusted EBITDA for the six months ended June 30, 2025, plus Adjusted EBITDA for the six months ended June 30, 2026.

SOURCE Arxis