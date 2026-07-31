ARZOPA Launches Subscription-Free Smart Family Calendar for Modern Families

New 14-inch smart family calendar brings calendars, meal planning, chores, and family routines together—with no recurring subscription fees.

NEW YORK, July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ARZOPA, a global smart display brand, today announced the launch of the ARZOPA C1 Smart Family Calendar, a subscription-free smart home display designed to help families stay organized, connected, and in sync through one shared digital hub.

Arzopa C1 Smart Family Calendar

Modern families are balancing increasingly complex schedules, from school activities and appointments to meal planning, household tasks, and personal commitments. Many households still rely on a combination of phone apps, paper calendars, group messages, and verbal reminders, creating fragmented systems that can make important plans easier to miss.

The ARZOPA C1 Smart Family Calendar brings essential family organization tools together in one dedicated space, allowing households to view calendars, manage tasks, plan meals, set reminders, build routines, and encourage family participation through shared tools and rewards — all from a single screen without requiring ongoing software subscriptions.

A Complete Family Organization Experience Without Monthly Costs

Unlike many subscription-based smart family calendars, ARZOPA C1 includes every major planning feature without requiring annual software fees.

Rather than adding another monthly expense, C1 provides families with essential organization features including shared calendars, task management, meal planning, reminders, routines, and family rewards in one integrated device.

With an MSRP of $259.99 and a limited-time website offer bringing the price to $239.99 with promo code AZPC1, ARZOPA C1 offers families a practical way to organize everyday life while avoiding the ongoing costs associated with subscription-based solutions.

Instead of asking families to manage multiple apps across multiple devices, ARZOPA C1 creates one shared place where everyone can stay connected.

Built Around the Way Families Live

The ARZOPA C1 Smart Family Calendar is designed around the routines and responsibilities that keep households running every day. Whether placed in the kitchen, entryway, or family room, C1 becomes a shared space where everyone can quickly see what's happening next.

Parents can use the display to coordinate school schedules, appointments, chores, meal plans, and recurring activities, while family members can easily view shared updates and upcoming events in one central location.

Beyond traditional calendar functions, C1 includes family engagement features such as routines and rewards, helping households establish consistent habits and encourage participation from every family member.

Designed for shared spaces including kitchens, entryways, and family rooms, the device creates a visible family hub where everyone can stay informed, connected, and organized.

Strong Hardware Designed for Everyday Family Living

Beyond its family organization capabilities, the ARZOPA C1 is designed to serve as a beautiful smart display that naturally fits into everyday home life.

The 14-inch anti-glare touchscreen provides a bright, clear, and easy-to-read viewing experience from anywhere in the room, while automatic brightness adjustment helps the display adapt comfortably to changing lighting conditions throughout the day.

When family planning is done, C1 seamlessly transforms into a digital photo frame, allowing families to enjoy their favorite photos and videos on the same display. With unlimited cloud storage included at no additional cost, users can easily upload and share memories from anywhere, creating a living display that keeps families connected even when they're apart.

Powered by responsive hardware, the C1 delivers smooth everyday performance for calendars, meal planning, task management, photo sharing, and other family tools, combining practical organization with beautiful home display in one elegant device.

Rather than serving only as a calendar, ARZOPA C1 is designed to become the central smart display for modern family life—helping families stay organized, connected, and closer every day.

Expanding the ARZOPA Smart Display Ecosystem

The launch of C1 marks ARZOPA's expansion from portable display products into more home-centered smart display solutions. Building on its display technology experience, the brand is extending its product portfolio to support not only work and entertainment, but also everyday family life.

With years of experience in display technology, ARZOPA continues to develop consumer display solutions designed to make technology more practical, accessible, and integrated into everyday life.

"Families don't need more apps. They need one place everyone can see." Built around this design philosophy, the ARZOPA C1 Smart Family Calendar creates a shared space where families can plan, communicate, and stay connected without the complexity of managing multiple tools.

Pricing and Availability

The ARZOPA C1 Smart Family Calendar is available now.

The product carries an MSRP of $259.99, with a limited-time introductory offer bringing the price to $239.99 on the ARZOPA official website using promo code AZPC1.

For more information, visit:

Official Website: https://www.arzopa.com/products/arzopa-c1-14-digital-calendar

Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0GJRJ6N5D

About ARZOPA

ARZOPA is a global smart display brand with roots in display technology dating back to 2008. The brand has grown from portable monitors into a broader smart display ecosystem that includes digital photo frames and smart family calendar products. With self-developed hardware and software integration, global sales coverage across more than 100 countries and regions, and a growing product portfolio for work, entertainment, and home life, ARZOPA is focused on making display technology more practical, accessible, and connected for everyday users.

Contact:

Iris

PR Team | ARZOPA

[email protected]

SOURCE ARZOPA