California law now bars "the AI acted on its own" as a defense. AICtrlNet's answer: the "person of record" as a software feature, MIT-licensed at the core.

NAPERVILLE, Ill., Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The question of who pays when an AI agent misbehaves stopped being hypothetical this year. California's AB 316 bars companies that developed, modified, or used an AI system from arguing it acted autonomously. The European Union's revised Product Liability Directive treats firms that modify or brand an AI system as its manufacturer. And insurers, using Verisk's generative-AI exclusion forms, are writing AI incidents out of general-liability renewals. As NYU's Haran Segram wrote in The Wall Street Journal this week, the exposure "sits on nobody's books."

Bodaty LLC's answer has been in production since June: AICtrlNet, the open source platform for Governed AI Orchestration. Every consequential action an AI takes through AICtrlNet -- a customer email, an invoice, a payment instruction -- can be gated behind a named person's approval, and every approval lands in a timestamped, tamper-evident audit record. The person of record is not a contract clause in AICtrlNet; it is how the software runs. The platform never moves money on its own.

A named human approval on every consequential AI action, with a tamper-evident audit record. Open source at the core. Post this

"The 1979 IBM training rule said a computer must never make a management decision, because it can never be held accountable," said Bobby Koritala, Bodaty's founder and CEO, previously chief product officer at Infogix (acquired by Precisely), whose data-integrity products served many of the country's largest banks and insurers. "That rule is becoming case law and insurance policy. Businesses don't need braver AI. They need to answer 'who approved that?' in one query. We built software that makes that the default."

AICtrlNet deploys anywhere -- sovereign, air-gapped, or managed cloud -- and is model-independent (Claude, OpenAI, Gemini, local open-weight runtimes). The MIT-licensed Community Edition is freely available at github.com/bodaty/aictrlnet-community; Business and Enterprise tiers are commercially available. HitLai, Bodaty's small-business product, brings the same governance to SMB operations: AI does the work, your team approves what matters.

About Bodaty LLC: Bodaty is the holding company for AICtrlNet (aictrlnet.com), HitLai (hitlai.net), and the HitLai Institute, which hosts a one-day workshop September 23 in Naperville. "Governed AI Orchestration" is a trademark of Bodaty LLC.

SOURCE Bodaty LLC