As AI Demand Outpaces Skills, Datarails Brings Forward Deployed Financial Engineers Into the CFO's Office

The launch follows a wave of forward deployed engineering (FDE) initiatives at companies like Microsoft and OpenAI, as tech giants invest billions to deploy technical talent inside customer organizations. Datarails is bringing that model to a function it says those efforts have largely skipped: the CFO's Office.

The move is backed by recent research which found that nearly one in three finance jobs (31%) now requires AI skills, up from one in four a year ago – outpacing teams' ability to hire or build against that demand. Moreover, independent research from the Financial Education & Research Foundation (FERF) found that only 15% of organizations consider themselves well or fully prepared to support advanced analytics and AI initiatives.

"You cannot parachute a generalist engineer into finance and expect trustworthy output, which is why we have seen vast demand in the market for finance engineers embedded inside of finance teams," said Didi Gurfinkel, CEO and co-founder of Datarails. "Our FDFEs have decades of experience on finance teams, which they now bring to bear as they work directly with customers to build bespoke solutions on top of the FinanceOS that underpins their AI efforts. This ensures that all outputs – from Claude, Gemini or ChatGPT – are accurate, governed, repeatable and auditable."

The service is designed for teams with limited bandwidth but ambitious automation goals; organizations that want to fast-track AI adoption without requiring a lengthy and expensive IT project; and finance leaders who want to increase team output without adding headcount.

Each engagement pairs a customer with an FDFE for 25 hours per quarter across a four-phase model – Discover, Build, Deploy, Evolve – designed to reach a live production workflow within the first quarter.

The AI Transformation Package is now available to existing Datarails customers: https://lp.datarails.com/ai-implementation-services.

About Datarails

Datarails is the AI finance operating system for teams across FP&A, cash management, and month-end close. Uniting financial and operational data, FinanceOS is the trusted data layer for finance teams ensuring every AI output is accurate, governed, repeatable and auditable. It lets users stay within Excel and a web-based platform, transforming the CFO's office into the home of business insights.

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SOURCE Datarails