As Americans Drink Less Alcohol, Functional Beverages are Lining Up to Meet Growing Wellness Demand

New Inner Wild beverages combine rich mineral water with adaptogens, mushrooms, vitamins and other ingredients as consumers seek alcohol alternatives

MURFREESBORO, Tenn., July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Americans continue drinking less alcohol and increasingly seek beverages that deliver wellness benefits, Tennessee-based Volunteer Botanicals™ is launching Inner Wild™, a new line of functional beverages designed to support focus, connection, energy and relaxation.

Inner Wild is available in four varieties to meet life's daily moments: Blissful Bear, Frisky Fox, Opulent Owl and Luminous Lion.

The launch comes as functional beverages emerge as one of the fastest-growing segments of the consumer packaged goods (CPG) industry. Industry analysts project the U.S. functional beverage market will be near $100 million over the next decade, fueled by growing consumer demand for beverages featuring ingredients such as adaptogens, mushrooms, botanicals, vitamins and hemp-derived cannabinoids. At the same time, U.S. alcohol consumption continues to decline as more people embrace wellness-focused lifestyles.

"Consumers are not simply looking for another beverage. They're looking for products that fit how they want to live," said Jason Pickle, president of Volunteer Botanicals. "People want sustained energy without the crash, ways to relax without alcohol, and functional ingredients they recognize and trust. Inner Wild was created to meet those changing expectations while delivering great taste and formulations that actually perform."

The next beverage frontier

Rather than viewing functional beverages as a niche category, breweries, beverage manufacturers and retailers are increasingly embracing botanical formulations as consumer demand shifts beyond traditional alcohol and sugary soft drinks.

Leveraging consumer preferences for pure ingredients, all Inner Wild beverages are based on a foundation of pure, mineral-rich spring water naturally sourced from Blue Spring Living Water. Known for its purity, mineral balance and clean taste, the water provides a premium foundation that enhances both flavor and functionality. Utilizing Volunteer Botanicals' proprietary Rapidose technology to transform botanical extracts into highly bioavailable, water-compatible ingredients, the resulting line of products were designed for different moments throughout the day – from enhanced focus and productivity to relaxation and social occasions.

Luminous Lion – cognitive energy featuring lion's mane, cordyceps and natural caffeine.

– cognitive energy featuring lion's mane, cordyceps and natural caffeine. Frisky Fox – mood and performance blend featuring saffron, ashwagandha and nitric oxide-supporting botanicals.

– mood and performance blend featuring saffron, ashwagandha and nitric oxide-supporting botanicals. Opulent Owl – calming botanical blend featuring kava, blue lotus and L-theanine.

– calming botanical blend featuring kava, blue lotus and L-theanine. Blissful Bear – hemp-derived THC and CBG beverage formulated for relaxation.

"We are witnessing a fundamental change in consumer behavior," Pickle said. "People increasingly expect beverages to do something beyond quench thirst – and they are looking at labels for ingredient information like never before. It's one reason we worked to find the best water available along with the most in-demand functional ingredients. We believe that is where the industry is headed, with consumers leading the way."

Inner Wild is available online at www.drinkinnerwild.com, as well as in liquor and spirits stores in Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Alabama and Georgia. For more information or to schedule an interview with Jason Pickle, contact Jim Dissett at 303-532-7392 or [email protected].

About Volunteer Botanicals

Volunteer Botanicals develops advanced ingredient technologies powering the next generation of functional foods and beverages. Through its proprietary Rapidose® platform, the company transforms botanical ingredients into water-compatible microemulsions for beverages and pharmaceutical-grade powders for solid-dose products, enabling beverage manufacturers, breweries and wellness brands to create products featuring cannabinoids, adaptogens, mushrooms, vitamins and other functional ingredients. For more information, visit https://volunteerbotanicals.com.

About InnerWild

Inner Wild™ is a functional beverage brand designed to support life's everyday moments through thoughtfully formulated, great-tasting infused drinks. Inspired by spirit animals and built around real-world use occasions, Inner Wild combines premium ingredients with a modern, approachable mindset. For more information, visit http://drinkinnerwild.com.

Contact: Jim Dissett

Dissett Communications

303-532-7392

[email protected]

SOURCE Volunteer Botanicals