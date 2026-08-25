"As Apple Podcasts move into Video, Santa Monica Studios Launches Live-Edited TV-Quality Podcast Production Model"

New studio workflow allows creators to produce television‑quality live-edited podcasts with dramatically lower production costs

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With over 1 billion people watching podcast content on YouTube each month, the major platforms are rapidly adapting to this shift toward visual podcasting.

Apple begins rolling out a video-podcast experience built directly into the Apple Podcasts app with upcoming iOS updates. The move signals a major industry shift.

"The media landscape is shifting," said Magnus Ohman, Head of Podcasting at Santa Monica Studios. "Podcasts are no longer just audio. With elections being influenced by podcasts and awards shows like the Golden Globes recognizing podcasting as its own category, the format has become one of the most powerful platforms where authentic voices can be heard."

Faster Growth Than Traditional Media

Podcasting is now one of the fastest‑growing media industries:

Podcast industry growth: 15–30% annually

Film industry growth: 2–4%

Television industry growth: 1–2%

New technology makes high-level production cost-effective

Using live editing, AI-assisted green-screen technology, and real-time production workflows, the studio can produce broadcast-quality content while dramatically reducing post-production costs. Episodes can be delivered almost immediately after recording, allowing creators to produce television‑quality content at a fraction of the traditional production cost.

This approach allows creators to generate material that works across multiple platforms, including streaming television, FAST channels, YouTube, podcast platforms, and social media.

FAST TV has become the fastest‑growing television segment in the United States, creating new opportunities for creators to distribute hybrid podcast‑TV shows to global audiences.

"FAST television is opening an entirely new distribution channel for creators," said Konstantin Stepanov, Head of Production at Santa Monica Studios. "Creators can produce content that works simultaneously as a podcast, a television show, and short‑form video across multiple platforms."

A Full‑Service Production Platform for Creators

Santa Monica Studios provides production for established creators, including Maria Shriver, Tamsen Fadal, and Ramit Sethi, while also serving as a full‑service podcast and TV show production studio for companies, entrepreneurs, and creators launching new products or ideas.

"Our goal is to help creators take their ideas and turn them into high‑quality shows that can live across podcast platforms, streaming television, and social media," says Leana Greene, director and producer at Santa Monica Studios. "With live editing and studio‑level production, creators can produce premium content without the traditional cost of television production."

About Santa Monica Studios

Santa Monica Studios is a full-service production facility specializing in television production, podcasts and TV shows, live-edited broadcast content, commercials, documentaries, corporate videos, brand videos, green screen, PSAs, editing, and post-production. The studio has LTN live broadcast capability and can stream to any Network. The studio combines cinema-grade equipment, AI-assisted production workflows, and experienced crews to help creators and companies produce high-quality content in a cost-effective way.

For media inquiries or studio tours, please contact:

Santa Monica Studios www.santamonicastudios.com

Contact: Konstatin Stepanov, Phone: 424-256-5464, E-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE Santa Monica Studios