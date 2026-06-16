AS ARIZONA BILL TO PREVENT HOA PET RESTRICTIONS STALLS IN SENATE, HUMANE SOCIETY OF SOUTHERN ARIZONA LAUNCHES $600 REWARDS PROGRAM FOR BIG DOG ADOPTION

Running June 17 through July 5, HSSA's new support program offers adopters of dogs 40 pounds and up a $0 adoption fee and $600 in supplies and services.

TUCSON, Ariz., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- After Senate Bill 1582 failed to be heard by the Arizona Senate despite strong bipartisan support, the Humane Society of Southern Arizona (HSSA) is launching one of the most comprehensive big dog adoption support campaigns in the nation.

The amended SB 1582 would have prevented homeowners' associations (HOAs) from restricting dogs based on size, weight, or breed. The bill passed the House on a 52-2 vote but did not progress through a Senate committee hearing agenda before the legislative session adjourned. HSSA, which provided support on the measure, is now removing cost barriers to help families bring home a larger dog.

From June 17 through July 5, those who adopt a 40+ lbs. dog through HSSA pay no adoption fee and receive $600 in supplies and services, including:

Free leash, collar/harness, ID tag, and toy

Free set of core vaccines

Free professional behavioral training session

Free spay or neuter surgery, redeemable for another dog in the home

Three bags of dog food

"The easiest way to summarize this program," said Dr. Kristin Barney, who joined HSSA as CEO in 2024, "is that we looked at every cost to bring a big dog home and asked how we could carry it for our adopters."

Hill's Pet Nutrition reported that large dogs were just 26% of the 2.8 million dogs entering U.S. shelters in 2025, yet had the longest median stays and the smallest share of adoptions. The strain is apparent in Southern Arizona, where 88% of dogs in HSSA's care are over 40 pounds.

"The struggle to find these dogs loving homes has very little to do with the dogs themselves," said Dr. Barney. "In addition to economic barriers, HOA weight limits for dogs in Arizona can be as low as 30 pounds, or about the size of a corgi. A wonderful dog can sit in a kennel for months over a rule like that."

"While we are disappointed that SB 1582 did not become law this session," said Briana Romero of Humane World for Animals, an advocate for the bill, "we remain committed to advancing solutions that keep pets and families together. In the meantime, I am incredibly grateful to the Humane Society of Southern Arizona for stepping in to support the families the law cannot yet reach, and for taking meaningful action to remove financial barriers and give these deserving dogs a better chance at finding a home."

Jessica Gutmann, Senior Strategist, Mountain West Region, Best Friends Animal Society added: "Best Friends Animal Society commends the Humane Society of Southern Arizona for their exceptional dedication to the welfare of animals, especially to finding loving homes for big dogs. While policymakers work to remove barriers on paper, HSSA is removing them in real life. Now, this robust big dog community program will help save even more Arizona dogs' lives."

This program was made possible by generous donors of HSSA.

About the Humane Society of Southern Arizona

Founded in 1944, the Humane Society of Southern Arizona is the oldest and largest animal welfare nonprofit in southern Arizona. Its mission is to compassionately serve pets and the people who love them. Learn more at hssaz.org/big-deal, or visit 635 W. Roger Road, Tucson.

Media Contact: [email protected] | (520) 327-6088 x146

SOURCE Humane Society of Southern Arizona