As Exchanges Raise Data Fees, Alpha Analitica Offers Firms a Way to Cut Market Data Costs by Up to 50%

New exchange licensing changes are pushing costs further down the market data supply chain - Alpha Analitica helps buy-side and sell-side firms fight back

NEW YORK, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Market data has always been one of the largest recurring line items on a financial firm's technology budget. Now, a new wave of exchange fee changes is set to push those costs even higher — and Alpha Analitica, a market data cost-optimization firm, says the moment calls for the industry to rethink how it manages data spend rather than simply absorb the increases.

Exchanges Are Rewriting the Rules on Data Fees

A recent report from WatersTechnology 1 detailed how CME Group's 2025 licensing overhaul is causing friction across the market data industry. CME ended its historically free end-of-day (EOD) data licenses across its CME, CBOT, Nymex, Comex, and GME exchanges, reclassifying that data under new delayed-data licensing fees - even for firms that already pay for real-time access. According to the report, IPUG, a UK-based market data user group, found that a bank licensed across major redistribution channels for all five CME exchange products could face roughly $273,600 in new annual fees as a direct result of the change. IPUG members are reportedly weighing regulatory complaints and potential legal action over the increases.

Critically, these fee changes don't stop at the exchange. Because major redistribution platforms - including Bloomberg Data License and LSEG DataScope - pass exchange licensing costs through to their own clients, increases at the exchange level ripple downstream into higher invoices for every bank, asset manager, and hedge fund relying on those data feeds. As one fintech executive told WatersTechnology, the burden of tracking and controlling newly chargeable data "doesn't create any value for the industry" - it's simply cost being shifted onto data consumers.

This is not an isolated event. It reflects a broader pattern: as exchanges look to grow data revenue, and as vendors pass those costs to clients, the total cost of market data has climbed year after year — often outpacing the budget growth firms allocate to cover it.

A Different Approach: Fixing the Spend, Not Just the Invoice

Alpha Analitica was built to address exactly this problem. Rather than simply reducing exchange fees or vendor contracts — a fight most firms cannot individually win — Alpha Analitica focuses on eliminating the waste, duplication, and underused entitlements hiding inside a firm's existing market data footprint.

The company's flagship product, Math-Mill, is a quantitative calculation engine that eliminates the need to buy derived data outright from market data vendors. Rather than paying vendors for pre-calculated analytics — implied volatility, greeks, curve and spread analytics, and other derived fields — firms can generate that data themselves in-house using Math-Mill, computed directly from the underlying raw data they already license. Alpha Analitica's second product, Reference-Hub, tackles a related source of overspend: redundant reference and security master data requests, which it reduces through a configurable caching engine. Clients using Math-Mill and Reference-Hub have cut market data spend by up to 50%, without giving up access or performance.

Why This Matters Now

With exchanges like CME reshaping what counts as "free" data and redistributors passing those costs downstream, firms that don't actively manage their market data footprint should expect their bills to keep climbing. Alpha Analitica's view is straightforward: firms can't control what exchanges charge, but they can control what they're actually using — and that's where the real savings are.

"Most firms are locked into a single model dictated by their market data vendor, with little room to adjust it to their own view of the market. With Math-Mill, firms can switch interpolation models and adjust calibration assumptions on demand. That flexibility doesn't just reduce cost — it lets firms keep their analytics aligned with their own pricing models, rather than someone else's," said Al Cabrini, CTO of Alpha Analitica.

About Alpha Analitica

Alpha Analitica brings deep investment data expertise to solve the industry's most complex market data challenges. Backed by decades of experience in algorithmic trading and advanced domain knowledge of complex data types, Alpha Analitica builds custom-fit solutions — including Math-Mill and Reference-Hub — that help financial institutions cut market data and data governance costs without compromising access or performance. Alpha Analitica is headquartered in Miami, FL, with offices in Toronto, ON.

For more information, visit AlphaAnalitica.com or schedule a demo at calendly.com/alphaanalitica/new-meeting.

1 https://www.waterstechnology.com/data-management/7952957/cme-rankles-market-data-users-with-licensing-changes

SOURCE Alpha Analitica