As FIFA World Cup 2026 Ends, Link.Me, the Creator Commerce Operating System, Has Become One of the Biggest Winners

MIAMI, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the FIFA World Cup 2026 comes to an end, Miami-based Link.Me is emerging as one of the tournament's biggest behind-the-scenes winners. FIFA selected Link.Me as the centralized social destination connecting fans from Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, X, YouTube, Threads and other platforms to World Cup schedules, highlights, ticketing, updates and fan destinations. Since FIFA began using Link.Me, its combined social media following has grown by more than 50 million followers, surpassing 300 million across its connected platforms.

(L-R) Val Share, Co-Founder & COO; Net Kohen, Co-Founder & CEO; Ashton Hall, creator and Link.me power user; Daniel Benlulu, Chief Strategy Officer; and Dre Medici, Co-Founder, outside Link.me's Miami headquarters. The team marks the close of FIFA World Cup 2026, during which Link.me served as FIFA's centralized social destination, growing its connected following past 300 million fans. (Photo: Link.me) Rick Ross, multi-platinum recording artist and entrepreneur, at Link.me's Miami headquarters. Ross uses Link.me's "Automations" feature, letting fans presave his music by simply commenting on his Instagram posts - turning social engagement into instant conversion. (Photo: Link.me)

"We are proud an organization of FIFA's global magnitude selected Link.Me to anchor their digital engagement during the World Cup," said Net Kohen, co-founder and CEO of Link.Me. "A follower count is just an aesthetic metric unless you can convert those eyeballs into active customers, ticket buyers, and brand advocates. By proving we can drive immediate conversion on a global scale under the pressure of a World Cup cycle, we've shown the future of social commerce isn't static link-in-bio directories but dynamic operating systems that turn attention into enterprise value."

FIFA isn't the only company that depends on Link.Me to bridge the gap between social media impressions and direct commerce. Premium hospitality groups, lifestyle destinations, and major retail developers have adopted the platform to monetize their audiences. Leading venues like Mila Miami, Papi Steak, and Komodo utilize custom Link.Me portals to seamlessly convert social media interest into reservation table bookings while massive retail ecosystems including Mall of America and the American Dream Mall rely on the platform's business dashboard to bypass the friction of custom mobile applications, turning local social followings into real-time retail foot traffic.

Culturally, Link.Me has become the infrastructure of choice for the world's most influential figures. Rick Ross used Link.Me's "Automations" feature, allowing fans to easily presave his album by simply leaving a comment on his Instagram post. The platform famously won over elite creator Ashton Hall after he discovered impersonators were redirecting millions of views from his morning routine videos to channels he hadn't set up. Hall onboarded onto Link.Me to leverage its one-button multi-platform syndication, protecting his intellectual property and expanding his cross-platform reach.

Similarly, Jamie Foxx actively uses Link.Me's print-on-demand e-commerce integration, launching exclusive merchandise lines directly to his audience with automated, global fulfillment and zero inventory. Jake Paul's Most Valuable Promotions uses its Link.Me profile to centralize event ticketing, merchandise and newsletter sign-ups, creating a direct path from social audience to transaction and customer capture.

Supported by a robust business model of tiered premium subscriptions and backed by a network of angel investors, family-offices and strategic partners, Link.Me is positioned to be a dominant force in the creator economy. The company has secured private financing at a $350 million valuation, bringing its total capital raised since inception to over $10 million, as it continues to build a highly defensible tech moat, giving creators, athletes, and brands the ultimate dashboard to own their digital and financial destinies.

ABOUT LINK.ME

Founded in Miami in 2019 by co-founders Net Kohen, Val Share and Dre Medici, Link.Me is an AI-powered, mobile-first creator commerce platform that helps creators, public figures and businesses convert social attention into owned audiences, customer relationships and revenue. The platform combines link-in-bio, storefront, email capture, analytics and multi-platform distribution, with native tools for selling digital products and courses, launching print-on-demand merchandise, collecting tips and publishing content across major social platforms through its Post to All feature.

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SOURCE Link.Me