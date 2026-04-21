As Fluoride Debate Grips the Nation, Americans Turn to Whole-House Fluoride Filters for Answers

With the EPA fast-tracking a new fluoride toxicity review and states banning fluoridation, SoftPro Fluoride Filter is emerging as the whole-house solution U.S. households are seeking.

BOX ELDER, S.D., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From South Dakota to Florida, Texas, and California, one question is surfacing in homes and federal courtrooms alike: Is the fluoride in America's drinking water safe?

A National Reckoning on Fluoride

In January 2026, the EPA released its Fluoride Human Health Toxicity Assessment Preliminary Plan under the Safe Drinking Water Act — evaluating fluoride's links to decreased IQ in children, dental fluorosis, skeletal damage, and endocrine disruption. A federal judge had already ordered the EPA to address fluoride's risk to children's cognitive development following a National Toxicology Program study linking high fluoride levels to lower IQ scores.

The science is contested. A November 2025 study in Science Advances found children exposed to fluoride at the recommended 0.7 mg/L level performed better on cognitive tests than unexposed peers. Meanwhile, a March 2026 CareQuest Institute analysis warned that fluoridation bans across five states could send 132,000 additional children to dental treatment, adding $40 million to Medicaid costs.

What Is a Fluoride Filter?

A whole house fluoride filter is installed at a home's main water line, treating every drop before it reaches any tap or appliance. The most effective systems pair bone char carbon — which targets fluoride ions — with catalytic carbon, which removes chloramines, chlorine, VOCs, heavy metals, pesticides, PFAS (forever chemicals), and pharmaceutical byproducts.

SoftPro Fluoride Filter: Built for Every American Home

The SoftPro Fluoride Filter combines 1.0 cu. ft. of catalytic carbon with 0.5 cu. ft. of bone char carbon in a single upflow tank — delivering whole-house filtration for up to six bathrooms, rated for 600,000 to 1,000,000 gallons with zero electricity, salt, or daily maintenance. It carries NSF/ANSI 61 and NSF 372 certifications and is backed by a six-month money-back guarantee and lifetime limited warranty.

PFAS: The Forever Chemical Crisis

Fluoride isn't America's only water threat. The USGS estimates 45% of U.S. tap water contains PFAS — synthetic chemicals linked to cancer, thyroid disease, and immune disruption, now detected in all 50 states. The EPA set the first-ever federal PFAS limits in 2024, with PFOA and PFOS capped at 4 parts per trillion. SoftPro's catalytic carbon media adsorbs PFAS at the point of entry — a critical defense where municipal plants often fall short.

About SoftPro Water Systems

SoftPro Water Systems is a family-owned American water treatment brand founded by Craig "The Water Guy" Phillips, with 30+ years serving U.S. homes and businesses. Products include fluoride filters, water softeners, iron filters, and UV sterilization — all backed by a lifetime warranty and the WISDOM Water Intelligence System.

Contact:

***@softprowatersystems.com

Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/13138829

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SOURCE SoftPro Water Systems