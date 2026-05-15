As Inflation and Rising Costs Continue, American Freight Delivers Everyday Low Prices for Budget-Conscious Shoppers

Memorial Day savings on furniture and mattresses begin May 21

DUBLIN, Ohio, May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As inflation, rising gas prices and economic uncertainty continue straining household budgets, consumers are increasingly searching for affordable furniture, discount mattresses and budget-friendly home furnishings. American Freight remains focused on offering low everyday prices on in-stock furniture and mattresses customers can take home the same day.

"At a time when consumers are more price-conscious than ever, affordability matters," said Mike Jordison, Territory Vice President for American Freight. "Families are looking for real value, and we're committed to keeping prices low while offering the convenience of in-stock inventory customers can bring home immediately."

Known for its warehouse-style shopping experience, American Freight offers a wide selection of furniture and mattresses at budget-friendly prices, including mattresses starting at $49.99, dining sets starting at $99.99, sofas starting at $199.99, and whole-home packages for as low as $999 at participating locations.

Store teams say shoppers are increasingly focused on stretching their budgets while still upgrading their homes.

"We're seeing more customers come in looking for practical deals they can actually afford right now," said Stephenie Cordosa, General Manager at American Freight in West Melbourne. "People still want a comfortable home, but they're being smarter with their money. That's where our everyday low prices and available financing options really stand out. With us, you can get an affordable mattress, quality sofa or sectional, dining room set, and bedroom furniture all in one place."

With many consumers delaying large purchases and searching for better value, American Freight continues offering low everyday prices, in-stock furniture and flexible financing options to help shoppers furnish their homes without overspending. Beginning May 21, American Freight will launch its Memorial Day Savings Event featuring additional limited-time savings throughout the store, including:

Mattress Sale: up to 40% off select mattresses

Furniture Sale: extra 20% off discontinued and closeout furniture

Same-day delivery available

Financing Options: Credit-friendly financing for qualified customers, with low monthly payments available

100% Approved Layaway Program: Reserve your items today with a small deposit and make interest-free payments over time

American Freight's warehouse-style showroom lets shoppers explore in-stock furniture and mattresses ready to take home the same day — with straightforward pricing and no waiting. Find a store near you at AmericanFreight.com/Stores. Offers available in-store only. Discount applied at register. Valid at participating locations.

About American Freight

Founded in 1994, American Freight is a leading retail chain committed to providing high-quality furniture and mattresses at affordable prices. With 60 retail locations, American Freight offers a wide selection of items for every room in the home, including living rooms, bedrooms, and dining rooms. Known for its warehouse-style stores, the company empowers customers with convenient payment options, layaway and budget-friendly prices.

SOURCE AF Newco I, LLC